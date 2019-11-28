Trending

Kask Mojito X road bike helmet up to 42% off in Black Friday sales

Evans Cycles and Wiggle offer reduced prices on select variations

Black Friday Kask Mojito X Helmet Deal
(Image credit: Kask)

The new Kask Mojito X Road Helmet has kept its high-end safety features but has revamped its comfort and design. Normally priced at £119.00 / €142.21 / $157.08 / AU$233.84, you can now find Black Friday deals on variations of this helmet of up to 42% off at Evans Cycles and up to 30% off at Wiggle.

Kask Mojito X Road Helmet | Up to 42% off at Evans Cycles
Was £119.00 | Now £69.00 (on select variations)
The best price is available at Evans Cycles, where the best-priced option is just £69.00, although variations are limited. View Deal

Kask Mojito X Road Helmet | Up to 30% off at Wiggle
Was £119.00 | Now £83.00
The greater choice of options can be found at Wiggle, where the choice spans various sizes across 12 different colours.View Deal

The Mojito X Road Helmet is designed using Kask’s patented In-Moulding system, created using high heat and pressure to be extra durable while keeping its weight at 220 grams. 

The helmet is encased in a two-part MIT polycarbonate shell with new graphic designs that are pad printed. The helmet features an Up’n’Down adjustment system for width and height.

Also new to the Mojito X Road Helmet is the extra padding that is treated with antibacterial and antimicrobial finishes. The helmet includes 26 vents to increase airflow. Finally, the eco-leather chin pad is removable and washable.

