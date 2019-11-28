Kask Mojito X road bike helmet up to 42% off in Black Friday sales
Evans Cycles and Wiggle offer reduced prices on select variations
The new Kask Mojito X Road Helmet has kept its high-end safety features but has revamped its comfort and design. Normally priced at £119.00 / €142.21 / $157.08 / AU$233.84, you can now find Black Friday deals on variations of this helmet of up to 42% off at Evans Cycles and up to 30% off at Wiggle.
Kask Mojito X Road Helmet | Up to 42% off at Evans Cycles
Was £119.00 | Now £69.00 (on select variations)
The best price is available at Evans Cycles, where the best-priced option is just £69.00, although variations are limited. View Deal
Kask Mojito X Road Helmet | Up to 30% off at Wiggle
Was £119.00 | Now £83.00
The greater choice of options can be found at Wiggle, where the choice spans various sizes across 12 different colours.View Deal
Black Friday at Cyclingnews
Black Friday retailer roundup
Wiggle Black Friday
Backcountry Black Friday
Evans Cycles Black Friday
Black Friday by category
Black Friday cycling deals
Black Friday road bikes
Black Friday helmet deals
Black Friday turbo trainer deals
Black Friday e-bike deals
Black Friday cycling clothing
Black Friday by brand
Black Friday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Black Friday
Black Friday GoPro deals
Rapha Black Friday
The Mojito X Road Helmet is designed using Kask’s patented In-Moulding system, created using high heat and pressure to be extra durable while keeping its weight at 220 grams.
The helmet is encased in a two-part MIT polycarbonate shell with new graphic designs that are pad printed. The helmet features an Up’n’Down adjustment system for width and height.
Also new to the Mojito X Road Helmet is the extra padding that is treated with antibacterial and antimicrobial finishes. The helmet includes 26 vents to increase airflow. Finally, the eco-leather chin pad is removable and washable.
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
- GoOutdoors: Double Discounts
- Proviz: 20% off everything
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy