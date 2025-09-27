Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney blames altitude and climate for 'weird' and 'passive' World Championships road race

'I felt good, but I didn't do anything with that' says Polish rider as favourites race conservatively and miss out on win in Kigali

Picture by Chris Auld/SWpix.com - 27/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Women Elite Road Race - Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
Niewiadoma-Phinney was part of a group of favourites that failed to contest for the win in Kigali (Image credit: Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

While other riders point fingers at each other for "stupid" tactics and lack of cooperation, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney underlined the role of the altitude and heat in Kigali for what she saw as a "weird" and "passive" World Championships elite road race.

The women's road race on Saturday saw a surprise winner take the world title, and the big-name favourites did not even compete for the podium, after allowing a late breakaway to build up a big gap that the chasing group simply never closed.

For the riders who were in that chasing group, the race never quite got going, and viewers were denied a chance to see the likes of Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland) Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France), Demi Vollering (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) go head to head, which was a source of regret for the Polish rider.

