'Juan Ayuso has no intention of leaving and we have no plan to let him go' - UAE Team Emirates back Spaniard to recover from Giro d'Italia disappointment

Mauro Gianetti supports Ayuso and celebrates Isaac del Toro fight back in Bormio

Giro d&#039;Italia: Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso
Giro d'Italia: Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso on the start line of stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG manager Mauro Gianetti endured another day of emotions at the Giro d'Italia in Bormio.

He watched Isaac del Toro fight back and win the stage while wearing the maglia rosa but also saw how the team's expected leader Juan Ayuso suffered on the climbs and finished in the gruppetto.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

