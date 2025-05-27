Recommended reading

Josh Tarling abandons Giro d'Italia after early break on stage 16 ends with crash

Ineos Grenadiers stage winner out of race after skidding and hitting crash barriers

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia stage 16: Josh Tarling (r) in the break of the day, prior to crashing out
2025 Giro d'Italia stage 16: Josh Tarling (r) in the break of the day, prior to crashing out (Image credit: Getty Images)

Josh Tarling's Giro d'Italia debut has come to a premature end after the Ineos Grenadiers racer crashed out early on the ultra-mountainous stage 16.

Part of an early break of seven in a stage currently taking part in a downpour, in the first hour of racing the British racer skidded hard and hit a crash barrier on the left-hand side of the course.

