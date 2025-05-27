Josh Tarling abandons Giro d'Italia after early break on stage 16 ends with crash

2025 Giro d'Italia stage 16: Josh Tarling (r) in the break of the day, prior to crashing out

Josh Tarling's Giro d'Italia debut has come to a premature end after the Ineos Grenadiers racer crashed out early on the ultra-mountainous stage 16.

Part of an early break of seven in a stage currently taking part in a downpour, in the first hour of racing the British racer skidded hard and hit a crash barrier on the left-hand side of the course.

The winner of the stage 2 time trial in Albania was unable to get back on his bike and had to be taken away in an ambulance.

Ineos Grenadiers later provided an initial update on X, saying "Josh Tarling has unfortunately had to abandon the Giro d’Italia following a crash on today’s stage. Our team doctor is with him and he is undergoing further assessment. We will provide an update on his condition as soon as possible."

Tarling, 21, had had a dream start to his first ever Giro d'Italia, following up his opening TT victory with two breakaways, one as recently as stage 15. Tarling had also taken second in the TT in Pisa and was racing as a key support rider for his team's GC bids. When he abandoned, he was lying 102nd overall.

Tarling also was unlucky enough to crash out of his only other Grand Tour to date, the Vuelta a España last year, quitting the Spanish race on stage 9.

In a tough start to the third week for Ineos Grenadiers, Tarling's teammate and Ineos co-leader Thymen Arensman also fell in the opening hour of racing. He, however, was able to continue.

Tarling's abandon reduces the Giro 2025 peloton to 166 riders, after young sprinters MIlan Fretin (Cofidis) and Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) made planned exits from the race on the third and final rest day.



GC contender Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), however, who was widely rumoured to be a non-starter after a crash-ridden opening fortnight, finally opted to continue.

Arensman, Roglič and the rest of the 2025 Giro peloton face a day of tough, rainsoaked racing on Tuesday, with five categorized ascents, nearly 5,000 metres of vertical climbing and a Cat.1 summit finish at San Valentino on the program.

