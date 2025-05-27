'He's much better' - Primoz Roglič battles on in Giro d'Italia, confirmed to start stage 16

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgröhe have confirmed to Cyclingnews that team leader Primoz Roglič will continue in the Giro d'Italia, despite losing time and suffering unspecified injuries due to various crashes in the race's opening two weeks.

Speculation was rife that the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader might quit after a difficult stage 15, where he was dropped on a late Cat.2 ascent by the other favourites, losing 90 seconds.

The overall leader on two separate occasions in the race so far, by Sunday Roglič had slumped to tenth on GC, 3:53 down on maglia rosa Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). He has crashed three times in the race, once on the gravel stage to Siena, once in training for the Pisa TT and once on stage 14 when he and other GC riders became entangled in a late mass pile-up.

After stage 15 on Sunday, the team told various media that the team doctor will 'assess whether Primož can continue' and Roglič did not talk to media on the rest day. However, at the start of stage 16, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe sports director Patxi Vila was much more optimistic about his chances.

"Of course two days ago [Sunday] was a hard day," Vila told Cyclingnews, "It was a hard day for the team and for him, specially.

"He suffered a lot and then he made it to the finish, but at the end andafter the rest day, physically but also mentally, he recovered, he's fresher. He's much better."

Vila admitted that Roglič's race from here on was a voyage into the unknown, saying



"It's a questionmark, they are champions, but also they're champions in recovery, in making comebacks that seem impossible like we saw with [Chris] Froome in 2018 [in the Giro d'Italia-Ed.]. So now we will see how it goes today.

"We'll have to analyse and see what's going on. We will understand it pretty soon in the stage, if he is good, bad or if it was just a bad day."



Unconfirmed media reports late in the rest day afternoon had already claimed the 35-year-old would continue in the Giro and Sporza said that Roglič had done a brief training ride on the rollers on the race's final day off.



But the definitive confirmation did not come until Tuesday morning, and the 2023 overall winner and 2019 GC podium finisher will be at the stage 16 start for the toughest mountains ride to date, a 203km leg from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino with nearly 5,000 metres of vertical climbing.



