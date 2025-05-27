Recommended reading

'He's much better' - Primoz Roglič battles on in Giro d'Italia, confirmed to start stage 16

2023 Giro winner tenth overall, lost time after multiple crashes in first two weeks

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia: Primoz Roglič after stage 15
2025 Giro d'Italia: Primoz Roglič after stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgröhe have confirmed to Cyclingnews that team leader Primoz Roglič will continue in the Giro d'Italia, despite losing time and suffering unspecified injuries due to various crashes in the race's opening two weeks.

Speculation was rife that the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader might quit after a difficult stage 15, where he was dropped on a late Cat.2 ascent by the other favourites, losing 90 seconds.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

