Javier Romo abandons Vuelta a España due to injuries after second week crash indirectly caused by pro-Palestine protestor

Movistar rider started stage 16 through Galicia but unable to finish

La Vuelta cycling race - rest day, Vigo, Spain - 08 Sep 2025Movistar&#039;s rider Javier Romo of Spain, who crashed 07 September 2025 after a pro-Palestinian protester tried unsuccessfully to get in front of the breakaway riders at the Vuelta, walks around during the cycling competition&#039;s rest day in the city of Vigo, north-western Spain, 08 September 2025.By: Javier Lizón/EPA/Shutterstock
Javier Romo (Movistar) walks around Vigo on rest day, bandages on his leg evidence of his earlier crash at the Vuelta (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Javier Romo, the rider affected by the crash indirectly caused by a pro-Palestine protestor on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España, has abandoned with 80 kilometres left to race on stage 16.

The Movistar rider suffered injuries on his left side after falling heavily with 60 kilometres to go when the protestor attempted to reach the roadside.

Prior to Romo's crash, the Vuelta has been affected by multiple incidents involving pro-Palestine protestors. One of the most serious involving a rider came when Simone Petilli (intermarché-Wanty) fell heavily after a demonstrator ran into the road on stage 10. Petilli could continue the race.

