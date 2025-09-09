Javier Romo abandons Vuelta a España due to injuries after second week crash indirectly caused by pro-Palestine protestor

Javier Romo (Movistar) walks around Vigo on rest day, bandages on his leg evidence of his earlier crash at the Vuelta

Javier Romo, the rider affected by the crash indirectly caused by a pro-Palestine protestor on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España, has abandoned with 80 kilometres left to race on stage 16.

The Movistar rider suffered injuries on his left side after falling heavily with 60 kilometres to go when the protestor attempted to reach the roadside.

In the early break at the time, Romo did not at any point contact directly with the protestor. However, he reacted abruptly to the sudden emergence of the demonstrator on the roadside, his bike went from underneath him and he fell heavily.

Although he was able to complete the stage 15 minutes down, Romo was described by his teammate Carlos Canal as being in "severe pain". He is the third Movistar rider to abandon the Vuelta after Jorge Arcas and Pablo Castrillo.

Speaking at the stage start before he abandoned, Romo pulled no punches about the physical consequences of his fall, telling AS and other media, "I feel bad. I could not enjoy my rest day and I've spent a long time waiting to be able to go out with my teammates and have an afternoon's walk. I couldn't. I'm fucked."

As for his general feelings, Romo said, "the same as anybody who falls at 50 kilometres per hour. It could have been a huge tragedy. Fortunately I only have some blows in my body, although I feel angry. I'll go on doing the work I was doing."

However, he subsequently abandoned.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prior to Romo's crash, the Vuelta has been affected by multiple incidents involving pro-Palestine protestors. One of the most serious involving a rider came when Simone Petilli (intermarché-Wanty) fell heavily after a demonstrator ran into the road on stage 10. Petilli could continue the race.

Ten pro-Palestine protestors were arrested during stage 15 of the Vuelta, but all have been released.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.