Pro-Palestine activists emit slogans and songs over official race radio at Vuelta a España after hacking communication systems

Hacking incident happened on stage 14, as a second incident on stage 15 saw a protestor trip and fall on the roadside, indirectly causing two riders to crash in breakaway

The peloton at the start of stage 15 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pro-Palestine activists have broadened their campaign against the presence of Israel-Premier Tech at the Vuelta a España to include hacking the official race radio during a stage.

According to the Spanish state news agency EFE, activists managed to take over the radio emissions during stage 14 from Avilès to Farrapona, broadcasting pro-Palestine slogans and even some songs at certain points of the race.

The latest incidents continue a series of protests throughout the Vuelta a España against the presence of Israel-Premier Tech in the race, which are expected to continue until the race finishes in Madrid.

On Saturday, it was announced that Israel-Premier Tech will race the remaining eight stages of the Vuelta a España 'Israel' on their jerseys, with the team opting to change their kit mid-way through the race due to 'safety concerns', though the team name will not be changed.

Multiple days have been disrupted, including the stage 5 team time trial in Figueres, where they were blocked during their ride, and stage 10 near Isaba, where demonstrators ran in front of the peloton and caused Simone Petillie (Intermarché-Wanty) to crash.

