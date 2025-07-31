Domestique Tim 'El Tractor' Declercq announces retirement after 14 seasons of loyal team work

While some riders prepare to announce their new team for 2026 or are busy negotiating new contracts and chasing spots in the peloton, highly respected Belgian domestique Tim Declercq has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

37-year-old Declercq is affectionately nicknamed 'El Tractor' for his ability to ride long and hard on the front of the peloton to close down breakaways and set up his team's sprinter.

The tall Belgian rider was a true domestique during his 14-year career. He never won a professional race during his career, but loved to ride for his teammates in the cobbled Classics and Grand Tours.

Declercq played that role perfectly during his long spell at QuickStep, first for Marcel Kittel and then for Mark Cavendish, who was a teammate in 2021 and 2022. Declercq spent five years at Topsport Vlaanderen, rode for QuickStep between 2017 and 2023 before joining Lidl-Trek to ride for Mads Pedersen and Jonathan Milan.

"After many years of having the privilege to live the life of a professional cyclist, the time has come to close this beloved chapter of my life at the end of this season," Declercq announced in an Instagram post on Thursday, alongside a gallery of photographs that spanned his life as a cyclist and started with a photo of him racing and winning as a schoolboy.

"Cycling has given me more than I could ever have imagined – unforgettable memories, incredible highs and lows, and friendships that will last a lifetime.

"I want to sincerely thank all the teams I’ve had the honor to ride for, every teammate who stood beside me, the dedicated staff who supported us day in and day out, and above all – my family and especially my wife, Tracey De Bruyne. Your unconditional support, patience, and nightly wake-ups made it all possible.

"I’m proud of the journey, grateful for every moment, and excited for what’s coming next. On to new adventures."

Cavendish was among the first of many fellow riders to pay tribute to Declercq in replies to his announcement on Instagram. Tao Geoghegan Hart, Wout Van Aert, Remco Evenepoel and Mads Pedersen also posted messages of thanks and congratulations.

"Absolute legend mate. Loyal, hard-working and great company. But above all, you love the sport. Proud to have had you as a teammate and call you a friend," Cavendish wrote.

"Best drop of sweat ever. Congratulations on your career and wish you a lot of happiness and joy in the future of your life, buddy," Evenepoel wrote.

"Thanks for everything Tim, a big honor to race against you - but even bigger to be your teammate!" Pedersen wrote.

Declercq first hinted at retirement when he was a guest on the Sporza Vive le Vélo Tour de France chat show. Lidl-Trek apparently did not offer him a contract extension, sparking Declercq's decision to retire.

He rode the Tour de Wallonie this week and is likely to follow a similar calendar of races before he hangs up his wheels in the final races of the 2025 season.