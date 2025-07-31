Domestique Tim 'El Tractor' Declercq announces retirement after 14 seasons of loyal team work

Belgian never won a professional race but was valued for chasing down breakaways for Kittel and Cavendish

KOKSIJDE, BELGIUM - MARCH 21: Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Lidl-Trek leads the peloton during the 23rd Bredene Koksijde Classic 2025 a 200.9km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde on March 21, 2025 in Koksijde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some riders prepare to announce their new team for 2026 or are busy negotiating new contracts and chasing spots in the peloton, highly respected Belgian domestique Tim Declercq has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

37-year-old Declercq is affectionately nicknamed 'El Tractor' for his ability to ride long and hard on the front of the peloton to close down breakaways and set up his team's sprinter.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

