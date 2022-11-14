It's Winter Week at Cyclingnews
This week is Winter Week at Cyclingnews, keep an eye out for a range of winter themed features, guides and info
It's Winter Week here at Cyclingnews, though we do understand that our readers in the southern hemisphere are likely enjoying glorious sunshine; please enjoy it on our behalf.
For those of us in the global north the days have drawn in, the temperatures are dropping, and the volume of rain is increasing. Accordingly, we're going to bring you a series of guides and features full of useful information to keep you warm, dry, and your equipment in tip-top shape over the coming months.
The best place to start is clothing: If you're not warm and dry then no matter how prepared your bike is you're going to have a bad time. Check out our guides to the best winter cycling jackets and the best winter bib tights to get the ball rolling. If you're already sorted for the big clothing items for the winter then make sure the peripheries stay cosy too, with the best winter cycling gloves and the best winter cycling shoes.
All sorted for clothes? Well, perhaps the best bike lights, or the best budget bike lights can help you light up those dark and spooky back lanes and forest tracks.
We do also appreciate that many of you prefer to hunker down indoors through the winter, using indoor cycling as a safe haven while things outside get miserable. Last month we had a dedicated indoor training week, but indoor training is also a part of winter riding, so keep an eye out for even more indoor training content.
Our winter guides
Clothing guides
- Winter cycling jackets - An overall guide to staying warm and dry
- Womens winter cycling jackets - Some women's specific options
- Winter bib tights - Full length leg coverage for the coldest days
- Waterproof cycling jackets - For when it's pouring down but you still want to ride
- Winter cycling gloves - Warm ones, waterproof ones, and some that do both
- Winter cycling socks - Cold feet are a killer
- Winter cycling shoes - If socks cant keep your feet warm, these will
- Cycling base layers - The basis for every perfect cycling outfit
- Cycling jerseys - Some long sleeve options for the milder winter rides
- Leg warmers - Versatile coverage for your bottom half
- Arm warmers - Extend the seasonal range of your summer jerseys
Hardware guides
- Road bike mudguards - Keep you and your bike clean and dry
- Bike lights - You can't ride if you can't see where you're going
- Budget bike lights - Lights can be expensive, but these ones aren't
- Winter road bike tyres - Stay rubber side down when the roads get slippery
