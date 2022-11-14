It's Winter Week at Cyclingnews

This week is Winter Week at Cyclingnews, keep an eye out for a range of winter themed features, guides and info

It's Winter Week here at Cyclingnews, though we do understand that our readers in the southern hemisphere are likely enjoying glorious sunshine; please enjoy it on our behalf. 

For those of us in the global north the days have drawn in, the temperatures are dropping, and the volume of rain is increasing. Accordingly, we're going to bring you a series of guides and features full of useful information to keep you warm, dry, and your equipment in tip-top shape over the coming months. 

The best place to start is clothing: If you're not warm and dry then no matter how prepared your bike is you're going to have a bad time. Check out our guides to the best winter cycling jackets and the best winter bib tights to get the ball rolling. If you're already sorted for the big clothing items for the winter then make sure the peripheries stay cosy too, with the best winter cycling gloves and the best winter cycling shoes

All sorted for clothes? Well, perhaps the best bike lights, or the best budget bike lights can help you light up those dark and spooky back lanes and forest tracks.

We do also appreciate that many of you prefer to hunker down indoors through the winter, using indoor cycling as a safe haven while things outside get miserable. Last month we had a dedicated indoor training week, but indoor training is also a part of winter riding, so keep an eye out for even more indoor training content.

