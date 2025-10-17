'It's not taken seriously at all' – Marc Sarreau lifts lid on effects of concussion in cycling following retirement

'I understood that the brain is like a points-based license. I slowly ate away at the points in my brain and I was close to having none left' says Frenchman

FOURMIES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 08: Marc Sarreau of France and Team Groupama - FDJ prior to the 91st GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord 2024 a 197.7km one day race from Fourmies to Fourmies on September 08, 2024 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Marc Sarreau retired at the end of 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year on from his retirement from racing due to the after-effects of multiple concussions, former Groupama-FDJ rider Marc Sarreau has said that the injury is "not taken seriously at all" in cycling.

The Frenchman, who drew his 10-year career to a close at the end of the 2024 season, lifted the lid on his struggles with concussions in recent years in an interview with Le Parisien.

"Looking back, I think I put myself in danger by returning after the Tour of Slovenia," he said. "I followed the concussion protocol… however, things weren't going very well, even though I felt a slight improvement.

Sarreau admitted that the crash in Poland – which came a day after Fabio Jakobsen's own career-threatening crash with Dylan Groenewegen – had been the start of his problem.

Following his fall in Slovenia, which resulted in Sarreau shattering his helmet, he got back on his bike and rode the final 40km – "I dropped out of the peloton, realising I was barely lucid" – alone.

"But in the morning, to go to training, I had to take [pain medication] Doliprane. I was able to resume competing after that. There were times when it was fine and others when I scared myself. I would put myself right at the back of the peloton because in the middle, if a guy touched me, I was no longer reactive – while part of my job was to protect our sprinter, Paul Penhoët."

Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

