Sarreau out of Tour de Pologne following finish-line crash

Groupama-FDJ's Marc Sarreau will not start stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne on Thursday, according to his team, after tearing tendons in his shoulder in the same finish-line crash that left Deceuninck-QuickStep's Fabio Jakobsen in a serious condition in hospital. French sprinter Sarreau went down after being hit by a section of crowd barrier that was kicked up as a result of Jakobsen's crash.

On the same day that Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Démare came out on top to win the bunch-sprint finish to Milano-Torino in Italy, teammate Sarreau was a victim of bad luck and, according to the race jury, erratic sprinting on the part of Jumbo-Visma's Dylan Groenewegen in Poland.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sarreau was later given second place on the stage, which was awarded to Jakobsen following Groenewegen's disqualification by the race jury, with the Dutchman having crossed the line in Katowice first before also crashing.

"Marc Sarreau suffered a major shoulder trauma and also tore multiple ligaments," Groupama-FDJ announced on social media on Wednesday evening.

"He is going to require further medical tests, and is of course not starting tomorrow [Thursday]," the team said. "Thank you for all the support shown to Marc."

The up-and-coming sprinter took five victories in 2019 for Groupama-FDJ – a team he's been with since starting his pro career in 2015 – winning Paris-Bourges, the Tour de Vendée, Cholet-Pays de la Loire, the Route Adélie de Vitré and a stage of the Etoile de Bessèges.