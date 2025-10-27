It's indoor cycling week at Cyclingnews

Training has been made up of indoor and outdoor sessions

November is nearly here, and that means for much of the northern hemisphere, the days are getting shorter, the temperatures colder, and the conditions grimmer. This, in turn, means, yes, the return of the Cyclingnews indoor training week!

Some riders will use the indoor trainer as a tool year-round, but for many of us, the winter months signal an increase in the amount of riding we do indoors, for a variety of reasons, whether it be to escape the worst of the weather, get the best bang for our buck, or ride in safer conditions.

Indoor cycling, whilst valuable, doesn't create quite the same buzz as riding outdoors for many. At times, in the depths of winter, even the best smart trainers and best indoor cycling apps can leave you looking for more, or ways to mix things up.

This week, we will be looking at all things indoor training related to give you new ideas and motivation for the winter season. Whether it be to help you with buying decisions if you're looking for an excuse to treat yourself, or to help you with training and fitness ideas for the winter, we've even got smart trainer maintenance covered.

Indoor training can be fun, exciting and rewarding, and remember the old saying (virtual) winter miles, mean summer smiles.

