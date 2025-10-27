It's indoor cycling week at Cyclingnews
The best advice on how to get the most out of your indoor training this winter
November is nearly here, and that means for much of the northern hemisphere, the days are getting shorter, the temperatures colder, and the conditions grimmer. This, in turn, means, yes, the return of the Cyclingnews indoor training week!
Some riders will use the indoor trainer as a tool year-round, but for many of us, the winter months signal an increase in the amount of riding we do indoors, for a variety of reasons, whether it be to escape the worst of the weather, get the best bang for our buck, or ride in safer conditions.
Indoor cycling, whilst valuable, doesn't create quite the same buzz as riding outdoors for many. At times, in the depths of winter, even the best smart trainers and best indoor cycling apps can leave you looking for more, or ways to mix things up.
This week, we will be looking at all things indoor training related to give you new ideas and motivation for the winter season. Whether it be to help you with buying decisions if you're looking for an excuse to treat yourself, or to help you with training and fitness ideas for the winter, we've even got smart trainer maintenance covered.
Indoor training can be fun, exciting and rewarding, and remember the old saying (virtual) winter miles, mean summer smiles.
Buying Advice
- Indoor cycling: Everything you need to know
- Best smart trainers - All the hardware you need to get set up riding indoors
- Best indoor cycling apps - Zwift, MyWhoosh, Rouvy et al.
- Best smart bikes - dedicated indoor training bikes
- Best heart rate monitors - track your heart rate accurately
- Best exercise bikes - Integrated smart bikes to home spin class setups
- Cheapest Zwift setup - Get going for less
- Zwift vs MyWhoosh - Do you get more for your money with a paid subscription?
Features
- Why now? Back on the turbo after a decade away
- Indoor cycling hacks - Tips and tricks to make the experience better
- Smart trainer maintenance - Protect your trainer and keep it running smoothly
- Do you really need indoor cycling clothing? - Mesh fabrics and special shoes
- Project Best Winter Ever - Tom's turbo-enabled attack on Paris-Roubaix
- Mid-pack to podium contender - Assault on gravel nats with the help of TrainerRoad
- How realistic are Zwift climbs? - We compare the virtual KOMs to the real thing
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.