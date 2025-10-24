'It's good that Israel doesn't appear on the list' - Barcelona mayor expecting calmer Tour de France 2026 Grand Départ after protest-marred Vuelta

By published

City council had demanded exclusion of Israel-Premier Tech from race but identity change alleviates tensions

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme during the 2026 route presentation
Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme during the 2026 route presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mayor of Barcelona Jaume Collboni has said he is relieved that the Israel-Premier Tech squad will not be lining up for the 2026 Tour de France Grand Départ in the Catalan capital with its current name.

After San Sebastian in 1992 and Bilbao in 2023, Barcelona is set to become the third city on the Spanish side of the Pyrenees to play host to the Tour start, next Saturday, July 4. A total of three stages will take place in Catalunya.

Whilst they also insisted that the race start would go ahead in Catalunya, their demand also mirrored protests in the 2025 Vuelta a España about the team's presence in the race, which led to the cancellation of the Vuelta's final stage.

Last year during the Tour de France, there were some sporadic protests about Israel-Premier Tech's presence and at the finish line in Toulouse on stage 11, a demonstrator was manhandled to the ground by a Tour official after he ran onto the course just as the race was approaching. However, there was nothing on the scale or intensity of the Vuelta a España pro-Palestine protests in September.

In a separate interview with Dernière Heure, Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme said on Thursday that he believed that the "international situation" - a reference to the ceasefire recently declared in Gaza - "had moved in the right direction compared with how it was some weeks ago."

"They go up Montjuïc" - one of Barcelona's best-known parks, which features every March in the last stage of the Volta a Catalunya - "and there's nobody here [in Paris] who's not thinking about what [Tadej] Pogačar can do on stage 2," town hall official David Escudé told La Vanguardia at the Tour presentation.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.