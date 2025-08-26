Ineos Grenadiers make first signing of the summer as Dorian Godon pens three-year deal

The 29-year-old won the French national road race in June and offers versatility to the British squad

WALBRZYCH, POLAND - AUGUST 06: Dorian Godon of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale prior to the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 3 a 159.3km stage from Walbrzych to Walbrzych / #UCIWT / on August 06, 2025 in Walbrzych, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Godon is the current French champion (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers have made their first signing of the 2025 transfer window, with French national road race champion Dorian Godon joining the British WorldTour squad for 2026.

The 29-year-old puncheur pens a three-year contract with Ineos, leaving Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale after a seven-year stint with the French team.

With victories at the Giro del Veneto and two editions of Paris-Camembert also on his palmarès, Godon provides the Grenadiers with added versatility across the season.

In June this year, the Parisian native edged out both Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) and another Ineos transfer target in Kévin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) to claim the national title.

"Signing a multi-year deal is a real show of trust, which I value deeply. This feels like the start of an exciting new chapter in my career, and I’m ready to make the most of it," he said.

"I want to make the French champion’s jersey – and the moustache – shine. The past few months I’ve watched the team racing with strength and unity in the bunch, and that’s really inspired me. I can’t wait to be a part of that," Godon added.

