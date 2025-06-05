Recommended reading

Dave Brailsford reportedly due to regain more prominent role in Ineos Grenadiers

By published

Former mastermind of Team Sky and Ineos Grenadiers set to scale back involvement with Manchester United

Dave Brailsford at a football match
Dave Brailsford at a football match (Image credit: Getty Images)

British and US media have reported that Dave Brailsford is due to step back from his involvement in the Manchester United Football Club, with a corresponding increase in his work as Director of Sport at Ineos and a potential return to a more prominent role in the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team on the cards.

Brailsford was widely considered to be the mastermind of British Cycling and Team Sky's success in the past decade. However, he stepped down as Ineos Grenadiers Team Principal and has been heavily involved in the overhaul of the football team when a 25% minority share of Manchester United was bought by Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe, he stepped down in 2023.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.