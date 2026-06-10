Multi-coloured bar tape at the Tour de France? Bahrain Victorious emulate Dowsett's TTT hack at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

News
By published

Team take the baton from Astana in using visual cues to identify riders in a team time trial

PERREUX, FRANCE - JUNE 09: A general view of Pello Bilbao of Spain, Nikias Arndt of Germany, Phil Bauhaus of Germany, Santiago Buitrago of Colombia, Matevz Govekar of Slovenia, Matej Mohoric of Slovenia, Vlad Van Mechelen of Belgium and Team Bahrain - Victorious compete during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 3 a 28.4km team time trial stage from Perreux to Perreux / #UCIWT / on June 09, 2026 in Perreux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Bahrain Victorious riders had different colours on the lower deck of their time trial handlebars (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bahrain Victorious riders were all kitted out almost identically in the team time trial at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, but there was a flash of colour that set them apart.

All riders had a different colour bar tape on the lower deck of their time trial handlebars, with blue, white, red, orange, yellow among the colours on display.

Latest Videos From
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.