'I'm trying to take a slower approach' - 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 champion Ian Boswell leans on experience for fifth appearance

By published

Fresh off top 10 at The Gralloch, US veteran can enter Unbound's 1,000-mile club with clean finish in Emporia

Ian Boswell (right) made the trip to Homegrown Gravel in Georgia in February with Andrew l'Esperance, both sponsored by Wahoo (Image credit: Jackie Tyson)

In 2021 when Ian Boswell returned to racing, after having retired in 2019 from seven seasons on the WorldTour, he decided to try gravel and shot straight to the top in the fledgling discipline by winning the elite men's title at Unbound Gravel 200.

The 2021 winner said he never expected to return for multiple years to suffer across the Flint Hills of Kansas, but return he has. Boswell has finished third, fifth the next two times and then outside the top 50 last year, and has hopes to this year stay in the lead group and contest for a third podium in his five outings. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

