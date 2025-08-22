'I’m going to enjoy it' – Matteo Jorgenson relieved at Tadej Pogačar's absense from Vuelta a España

By published

US rider ready to find out how body reacts to riding two Grand Tours in a season as he rides in support of Jonas Vingegaard

American Matteo Jorgenson of Team Visma/Lease a Bike and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG pictured in action during stage 10 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling, from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy (169 km), on Monday 14 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Jorgenson and Pogačar during the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

After racing against and losing out to Tadej Pogačar at the Tour of Flanders, Critérium du Daphiné and Tour de France, Matteo Jorgenson couldn't help but admit that he was relieved not to see the world champion on the start list for the Vuelta a España.

Jorgenson makes up part of a very strong Visma-Lease a Bike team riding in support of Tour runner-up Jonas Vingegaard on the roads from Turin to Madrid, which kicks off this Saturday. He will be one of the Dane's key domestiques, with his versatility making him a valuable asset across all terrains.

The Visma pair won't have the challenge of defeating the all-conquering Pogačar as they have done at the biggest races this season, with Juan Ayuso and João Almeida taking up the reins for UAE in his absence.

“Uh, is it a relief? Yeah, actually, yeah,” said Jorgenson, speaking to Indeleiderstrui, before clarifying the impact Pogačar's presence typically brings.

"The race will be very different without him because every rider will ride differently without him. If Pogačar is in, he forces everyone to race differently, whether you’re going for a stage win or the GC.

"I’m looking forward to it, it’s not often that I get the chance to race without him in the race. I’m going to enjoy it."

Vingegaard was asked a similar question, speaking at his pre-Vuelta press conference on Thursday, but wasn't as explicit as Jorgenson when speaking about Pogačar not taking on the Vuelta a originally planned.

In terms of leadership, Visma's Head of Racing, Grischa Niermann, was clear when he spoke alongside the Dane during Thursday's press conference that there are no illusions when it comes to leadership – Vingegaard is their number one.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.