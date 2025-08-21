'Jonas is the favourite' - UAE Team Emirates GC duo João Almeida and Juan Ayuso point to Vingegaard as top name for Vuelta a España victory

In Tadej Pogačar's absence, Spaniard and Portuguese racers joint leaders for squad

) Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates - XRG on second place and race winner Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG pose on the podium ceremony after the the 80th Circuito de Getxo - Memorial Hermanos Otxoa 2025 a 172.2km one day race from Bilbao to Getxo on August 03, 2025 in Getxo - Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Neither João Almeida nor Juan Ayuso has had the ideal preparation for this year's Vuelta a España, but both are determined to set the record straight this August.

In the absence of Tadej Pogačar, the Spaniard and Portuguese racers are the two main leaders for UAE Team Emirates-XRG in the Spanish Grand Tour. The last time they raced together in the Vuelta in 2022, Ayuso finished third and Almeida claimed fourth.

For both riders, in any case, they told reporters, the absence of Pogačar automatically renders the only man to beat the Slovenian in the 2022 and 2023 Tours de France the top contender for victory in Madrid. Even so, Almeida pointed out, a joint leadership can definitely have its advantages in a GC battle.

"This is the first time I haven't specifically prepared for a Grand Tour, and the first time I'm starting two in one year," Ayuso said. "So it's been a strange build-up. I need to see how I am doing in the race, then we'll see. If I'm not great, I'll help João, assuming he's doing well."

UAE Team Emirates - XRG team's Portuguese rider Joao Almeida boards his team support vehicle as he withdraws from the race on injury, during the 9th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 174.1 km between Chinon and Chateauroux, central France, on July 13, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

João Almeida was forced out of the Tour de France after multiple crashes (Image credit: Getty Images)

A sense of improvisation in the case of both riders was all but unmissable, with questions like the team time trial and preparation for it sparking the admission from Ayuso that he had begun specific training for stage 5's TTT only on Thursday morning.

Equally, the finer details of the strategic plan for how to beat Vingegaard in the Vuelta had yet to be discussed, he said, given management had only recently arrived in the team hotel.

But in any case, Ayuso insisted, when it came to the expectations as to who would be controlling the race, at least initially, that lay with the top favourite, Jonas Vingegaard,

"He's got the responsibility, he's got a great team, so the pressure and the weight of the race are all on him and on what he does," Ayuso said.

"We're favourites, but he's the favourite," Almeida helpfully added.

While much has been made by the media of the potential for internal rivalry between the two, there was little hint of that in their joint press conference, with Almeida and Ayuso happily taking turns on questions without any sense of strain.

They also batted away the idea that one Italian journalist put to them, that the Vuelta tended to be won and lost in the first week, pointing at the Angliru as a crunch stage in week 2.

"That's the key to the race," Ayuso said. "Although keys can sometimes be where you least expect them," Almeida then pointed out, "so we'll have to see."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

