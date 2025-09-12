'I'm excited to continue this journey' - Tudor Pro Cycling extends with Larry Warbasse and Hannes Wilksch

US and German riders secure two-year deals with Swiss team

INNICHEN ITALY APRIL 23 Lawrence Warbasse of United States and Tudor Pro Cycling Team competes during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025 Stage 3 a 1455km stage from Sterzing to Innichen San Candido 1176m on April 23 2025 in Innichen Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Larry Warbasse during the Tour of the Alps in April (Image credit: Getty Images)

This time last year, American Larry Warbasse feared that his career might come to a premature end after Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale opted not to extend his contract.

Now, the 35-year-old from Michigan will race for a further two years after a successful 2025 season with Tudor Pro Cycling.

Warbasse and Wilksch finished seventh and 15th, respectively, in the Maryland Cycling Classic and will toe the line in the GP de Québec on Friday and GP de Montréal on Sunday.

Israel-Premier Tech, who are the second-best, are in line for promotion to the WorldTour, which would leave Tudor in second, which would earn the team an automatic invitation to the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, and Vuelta a España as well as all WorldTour one-day races and stage races.

