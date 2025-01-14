Whoop 4.0 - a three-year review: What does COVID, burnout and a 270km bike ride look like in the Whoop app?

Whoop 4.0 details
(Image: © Josh Croxton)

Cyclingnews Verdict

A highly specific piece of tech that provides a depth of insight about health and fitness metrics, but which may be wasted on all but the most committed of users

Pros

  • +

    Incredible depth of features

  • +

    Trustworthy heart rate data

  • +

    On-wrist charging

  • +

    Intuitively laid out data with adjustable dashboards to focus on what's important

Cons

  • -

    The amount of data can be overwhelming and complicated

  • -

    Metrics are easily taken out of context

  • -

    The inbuilt AI coach missed some key trends in my data

Tech Specs: Whoop 4.0

Price: £27.00 / $30.00 per month | £229.00 / $239.00 annual | £384.00 / $399.00 bi-annual

Dimensions: 25.0 mm x 35.97 mm x 10.1 mm (sensor)

Weight: 28.5g (with strap)

The Whoop 4.0 is best described as a wearable health and fitness tracker. Many people liken it to a smartwatch, and it currently features in our guide to the best heart rate monitors, but it's in a niche category, with more established competition from smart rings such as Oura and Ultra Human than the wrist-based wearables from the likes of Fitbit or Polar. 

Whoop 4.0 details
The sensor itself is just shy of 36mm across, making it small enough for even the daintiest of wrists(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Whoop heart rate comparison graphs
(Image credit: Future)
Whoop heart rate comparison graphs
(Image credit: Future)
Whoop heart rate comparison graphs
(Image credit: Future)
Whoop sleep tracking
(Image credit: Whoop)
Testing scorecard & notes
AttributesNotesRating
ConnectivityBluetooth connectivity to smartphone only, but this can be broadcast to third party devices for real time monitoring on bike computer or laptop8/10
AccuracyWhile the average heart rate figure tends to be lower than chest-based monitors, the peaks are often similar and its ability to follow the rises and falls is good. 8/10
WaterproofIP68 rated, so it can easily handle all the water and dust that everyday life (and cycling) will throw at it10/10
Added featuresWhere do I start!? Compared to a standard heart rate monitor, this is in a different league. Compared to a smart watch, it doesn't do the basics but it does health data insights better than anything out there10/10
Comfort and adjustmentEasy to adjust. The comfort can take a hit in hotter weather, but overall it's great!9/10
TotalRow 5 - Cell 1 45/50 (90%)
