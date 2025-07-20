'I would swap this victory in an instant for yellow with Tadej in Paris' - Tim Wellens celebrates Tour de France stage win but says Pogačar GC victory remains his top priority

Belgian snatches UAE's fifth stage of 2025 Tour after spectacular 43-kilometre lone break

Tim Wellens joined the elite club of riders who have won stages in all three Grand Tours after securing a 40km solo victory on stage 15 at the Tour de France.
When it's not Tadej Pogačar winning for UAE Team Emirates-XRG in this year's Tour de France, it's his teammates, with Tim Wellens continuing UAE's all-conquering run of success this July with a spectacular solo victory in Carcassonne.

For Wellens, triumphing on stage 15 of the Tour de France meant he has now completed his 'set' of Grand Tour stage victories after two in the Giro d'Italia in 2016 and 2018, and two in a single year in the Vuelta a España in 2020.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

