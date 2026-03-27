'No reason to panic' – Remco Evenepoel drops down Volta a Catalunya standings as Florian Lipowitz closes in on podium

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LA MOLINA, SPAIN - MARCH 27: (L-R) Florian Lipowitz of Germany and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe compete during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 5 a 155.3km stage from La Seu d&#039;Urgell to La Molina/Coll de Pal 2109m / #UCIWT / on March 27, 2026 in La Molina, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Florian Lipowitz rides behind Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Remco Evenepoel on a stage 5 climb at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first big climbing test of the season for Remco Evenepoel came on stage 5 of Volta a Catalunya, which concluded atop Coll de Pal. While he didn't get the high marks that might have been expected, the Belgian rider was not worried about his form.

While Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) sailed past him on the final climb of the day, and in the GC standings as well, Evenepoel was not overly concerned, acknowledging that it was team success to have another climber to divide and conquer when necessary.

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"Tomorrow is immediately a completely different stage as well, with shorter climbs. It is roughly the same course as in 2024, when Pogačar won, back then it was also completely split apart. So it will be a bit of a mini-classic with many attacks, so there are definitely opportunities there."

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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