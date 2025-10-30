'I made mistakes' - Isaac del Toro gives full analysis of why he lost 2025 Giro d'Italia on Colle delle Finestre

Young Mexican star blames own lack of experience and insufficient information as combining to cause his defeat

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia: Isaac del Toro leads Richard Carapaz on the Colle delle Finestre
2025 Giro d'Italia: Isaac del Toro leads Richard Carapaz on the Colle delle Finestre (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rising Mexican star Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has provided his fullest explanation to date about how he lost the 2025 Giro d'Italia to Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the second last day of the race.

Del Toro, 21, has had a spectacular second full year as a pro, winning 16 races in the 'official' 2025 season, and then already adding the Mexican National Time Trial and Road Race titles this October to his palmares for his 2026 tally.

However, his remarkable second place in the 2025 Giro d'Italia - as well as a stage win, several days in the lead and the Best Young Rider's jersey - could have been even better, had it not been for a controversial last-minute loss of the maglia rosa on the Colle delle Finistre to Yates.

In an extensive post-season interview with GCN Español, Del Toro has now revisited both his dramatic run of success in the Giro, but also his equally striking final defeat, admitting freely that he and his team made mistakes on the Finestre.

In the same program, team manager Joxean Fernández Matxin also told GCN Español that although Del Toro had only raced one Grand Tour before in the 2024 Vuelta, UAE Team Emirates-XRG's pre-Giro strategy was to have Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates as co-leaders, with Brandon McNulty and Del Toro as 'semi-protected' riders.

