Isaac del Toro claims UAE Team Emirates-XRG's 96th win of the calendar year – but officially it's the team's first of the 2026 season

By published

21-year-old speeds to Mexican time trial title on Thursday, four days after the UCI's end date for the 2025 road racing season

LAGUNAS DE NEILA, SPAIN - AUGUST 09: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG and Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek compete in the breakaway during the 47th Vuelta a Burgos 2025, Stage 5 a 138.3km stage from Quintana del Pidio to Lagunas de Neila 1866m on August 09, 2025 in Lagunas de Neila, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isaac del Toro has recorded what is technically UAE Team Emirates-XRG's first win of the 2026 racing season after speeding to the Mexican national time trial title on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old had recorded UAE's 95th win of the 2025 season at the Giro del Veneto, an all-time record after the squad broke through the 85-win barrier set by HTC-Columbia's in 2009.

They had number 100 in their sights, adding more victories with a dominant run through the Italian autumn Classics, including the Giro dell'Emilia and Gran Piemonte with Del Toro, Coppa Agostoni with Adam Yates, and Il Lombardia with Tadej Pogačar.

“Things came together well for me on the day, and I’m humbled to take the win. It was very windy on the parcours, but I must say I enjoyed every pedal stroke. I couldn’t have asked for any more today, and a big thanks must go to everyone who made it possible to be here.

"It was a great day in the office, and I’m looking forward to the road race over the weekend."

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.