Isaac del Toro claims UAE Team Emirates-XRG's 96th win of the calendar year – but officially it's the team's first of the 2026 season

Isaac del Toro has recorded what is technically UAE Team Emirates-XRG's first win of the 2026 racing season after speeding to the Mexican national time trial title on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old had recorded UAE's 95th win of the 2025 season at the Giro del Veneto, an all-time record after the squad broke through the 85-win barrier set by HTC-Columbia's in 2009.

They had number 100 in their sights, adding more victories with a dominant run through the Italian autumn Classics, including the Giro dell'Emilia and Gran Piemonte with Del Toro, Coppa Agostoni with Adam Yates, and Il Lombardia with Tadej Pogačar.

However, the official end of the 2025 season came last week on October 19, concluding UAE's 2025 win tally at a mammoth 95. Del Toro's win is the team's 96 this calendar year, however.

It may still be 2025, but Del Toro's first national TT title actually counts as the team's first win of the 2026 season, meaning they're already one up on the rest of the WorldTour with the Mexican starlet set to bid for win number two on Saturday at the National Championships road race.

The time trial saw the second-year pro speed to the 20th win of his short career, completing the largely uphill 16.5km course in Valle de Guadalupe 1:13 up on Edgar David Cadena (Petrolike). The final spot on the podium was filled by Eder Framer (Miami Blazers), 1:24 down on Del Toro.

"Today was a beautiful day racing on home roads. It was a very joyous and proud occasion to be able to take the title here," Del Toro said after the win, his 17th of 2025 alongside eight Italian one-day races, the Tour of Austria, Vuelta a Burgos, and a stage of the Giro d'Italia.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Things came together well for me on the day, and I’m humbled to take the win. It was very windy on the parcours, but I must say I enjoyed every pedal stroke. I couldn’t have asked for any more today, and a big thanks must go to everyone who made it possible to be here.

"It was a great day in the office, and I’m looking forward to the road race over the weekend."

Del Toro's final outing of the calendar year comes at the Mexican Nationals road race, where he'll compete on a challenging hilly 161.5km course held in the north-west region of Baja California.