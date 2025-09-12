'I know I have to keep believing in myself' - Wout Van Aert counting down the days to the end of his 2025 season

Belgian suggests the Classics, Two Grand Tours and the World Championships possible 2026 goals

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 10: Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease during the training prior to the 14th Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec &amp; Montreal 2025 / #UCIWT / on September 10, 2025 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert is counting down the days to the end of his 2025 season, ready to take a break, refresh and then go again in 2026.

The Visma-Lease a Bike leader will ride Friday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec in Canada, Sunday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, and then end his road season on home roads at the Super 8 Classic next Saturday.

Van Aert is one of the biggest sports stars in Belgium and empathises with Tadej Pogačar, who discussed the mental and physical fatigue of his intense 2025 spring campaign and Tour de France after his fourth Tour victory.

Looking back and looking forward

Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Belgian rider Wout van Aert cycles to the finish line to win the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 132.3 km between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris Champs-&amp;Atilde;&amp;#137;lysees, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Wout van Aert won the final stage of the Tour de France in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van Aert takes a balanced look back at his 2025 results. He is neither overjoyed nor disappointed.

"This was a season of trying new things. There weren't many successes, but on those few good days, I was able to achieve some amazing victories. I know I have to keep believing in myself and trusting myself and my body," he said.

"It was only after the classics that things became a bit more difficult due to illness and minor problems. It became a struggle to get results. I would have preferred to see things go a bit more smoothly.

"There were races where there was much more potential to do well, but the results were a fair reflection. I reached my desired level; there were others who were better."

Van Aert's goals for 2026 will surely include the cobbled Classics once again, but perhaps with more spring races alongside a key block at altitude. He could again ride two Grand Tours before targeting the World Championships in Canada.

"There have been so many tough World Championships in recent years. I can't skip them every year," he joked.

“The World Championships in Montreal is already something I'm thinking about. We'll take that into account in the build-up. I wouldn't rule out riding two Grand Tours again. I like the dynamic, with new opportunities every day."

