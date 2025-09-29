'I had nothing left to give. I was empty' – Mattias Skjelmose disappointed to miss Road World Championships bronze medal in final kilometres

Danish rider with no excuses in Rwanda as he admits Ben Healy was the stronger man on Sunday

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 28: Mattias Skjelmose and Team Denmark crosses the finish line on fourth place during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Elite Road Race a 267.5km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 28, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mattias Skjelmose crosses the line in fourth place in the elite men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose was in the fight for his first career Road World Championships medal right until the dying kilometres of Sunday's road race in Rwanda.

The Dane was battling Ireland's Ben Healy for bronze in Kigali, aiming to become the first Danish elite men's rider to score a Road Worlds medal since Michael Valgren's bronze in 2021.

He was forced to let the Irishman go and settle for fourth place. 2:53 on now two-time champion Tadej Pogačar, and 37 seconds off Healy.

Skjelmose, who this season has won Amstel Gold Race, the Andorra Morabanc Clássica, and a stage of the Tour of Luxembourg, had no excuses, he said.

Danish national coach Michael Mørkøv was also disappointed with the result, after a place on the podium had looked a possibility for so long.

"Everyone could see that Tadej Pogačar was in a league of his own today, but when Skjelmose was with Remco and Healy, we thought we could win silver and bronze. So, of course, it's incredibly disappointing that we ended up in fourth place."

