'My companions decided to gamble' – Florian Vermeersch disappointed at lack of cooperation after chasers let Mathieu van der Poel stay away in final kilometre of E3 Saxo Classic

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UAE Team Emirates-XRG DS says Belgian 'did what he was right to do' by not wasting final effort to close down solo Dutchman

HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 27: Florian Vermeersch of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes during the 68th E3 Saxo Classic 2026 a 208.5km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbek / #UCIWT / on March 27, 2026 in Harelbeke, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Florian Vermeersch of UAE Team Emirates-XRG competes at E3 Saxo Classic 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After failing to close down Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) by just a matter of metres in the final kilometre of E3 Saxo Classic, Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) said he was disappointed but "not angry" that his chasing companions "chose to gamble" instead of helping him reel back in the Dutchman.

Having already been dealt bad luck before the crucial Kortekeer and Taaienberg climbs with a mechanical, Vermeersch almost produced a comeback for the ages as he fought his way back up the groups and eventually got into a three-man attack heading into the final 30km.

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"It's a pity in the end. It's not that I'm angry, it's cycling. Of course, I'm disappointed, but I also understand their tactical reasons – it's life. I showed everyone that I have a good shape. So I guess it's onto the next."

Of course, he was left thinking about that very scenario, but didn't for a moment think it was a certainty. Either way, considering this is UAE without Tadej Pogačar, they are looking ominous for the upcoming Tour of Flanders on April 5.

"If I see how I felt in the end after all the climbs and after such a hard race, maybe I had better legs – but I'm never gonna say that I would be able to follow and beat Mathieu."

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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