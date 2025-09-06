'I got swamped' – Mechanical problem sees ultra-active Remco Evenepoel out of finale in Tour of Britain stage 4

Soudal-QuickStep star foiled by late incident after best day yet in comeback race

Remco Evenepoel before a stage of the 2025 Tour of Britain
Remco Evenepoel's best day yet at the 2025 Tour of Britain on Friday saw the Belgian star taking part in multiple late attacks and still have enough energy left to go for the sprint – only for a mechanical incident to see him overtaken by a large group of rivals within sight of the stage 4 finish.

"I briefly had a gear shifting issue, causing my chain to go onto the outer chainring," he explained after the finish in comments reported by Nieuwsblad.

After his attack at 25 kilometres to go and then being in the thick of the action in the finale, Evenepoel finally finished 19th on the stage, won by with a late lunge for the line by France's Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ).

"Otherwise I would have sprinted," Evenepoel, currently 18th overall at 12 seconds on race leader Grégoire, concluded, "but overall the feeling was good and I'm happy with my race. I probably took another step forward."

