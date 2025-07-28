'I finished the Tour in the best possible way' - Quinn Simmons ends Tour de France with surprise marriage proposal

Quinn Simmons celebrates on the Champs-Elysées a few moments later he asked Sydney Berry to marry him

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) ended the Tour de France in Paris with the Super Teammate Award and the emotions of proposing to his partner, Sydney Berry, on the Champs-Elysées just minutes after finishing the Tour.

Simmons walked his fiancée out into the middle of the Champs-Élysées, dropped to one knee and offered her a ring. She said yes and jumped into his arms, as the crowds realised what was happening and cheered in congratulations.

The American national champion has apparently been planning his proposal for several days, and social media teams from the Tour de France and Lidl-Trek were on hand to capture the moment.

"I finished the Tour in the best possible way. I don't think anything will ever top this," Simmons told Eurosport.

"I asked my girlfriend if she wanted to marry me and she said ‘yes’. She's always by my side. She comes with me to every training camp, she always eats those boring meals with me...”

"I was a bit distracted, thinking about this moment and the whole stage. The last lap of sixteen kilometres felt like it took forever."

Simmons fought his way into the Lidl-Trek for the Tour de France, which was built to help Jonathan Milan win sprints and the green jersey. He won a stage at Itzula Basque County in the spring, a second US national title and then a stage at the Tour de Suisse to secure his place.

Simmons worked hard on the front of the peloton on sprint stages but also tried to take his chances whenever he could. He went in breakaways four times and in many more attempts and short-lived attacks. He was second behind Ben Healey (EF Education–EasyPost) on stage 6 to ​​Vire Normandie and was nominated for the Super Combatif du Tour prize, only to lose out to Healey.

He was awarded the new Super Teammate Award by a jury of experts. Tour de France organisers said the prize recognises the rider who has distinguished himself most through his dedication to his team throughout the entire Tour de France.

