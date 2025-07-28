'I finished the Tour in the best possible way' - Quinn Simmons ends Tour de France with surprise marriage proposal

By published

American national champion given new 'Super Teammate Award'

PARIS - CHAMPS-ELYSEES, FRANCE - JULY 27: A general view of Simone Consonni of Italy, Jonathan Milan of Italy - Green points jersey, Thibau Nys of Belgium, Quinn Simmons of United States, Toms Skujins of Latvia, Jasper Stuyven of Belgium, Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Lidl - Trek react after the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 21 a 132.3km stage from Mantes-la-Ville to Paris - Champs-Elysees / #UCIWT / on July 27, 2025 in Paris - Champs-Elysees, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Quinn Simmons celebrates on the Champs-Elysées a few moments later he asked Sydney Berry to marry him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) ended the Tour de France in Paris with the Super Teammate Award and the emotions of proposing to his partner, Sydney Berry, on the Champs-Elysées just minutes after finishing the Tour.

Simmons walked his fiancée out into the middle of the Champs-Élysées, dropped to one knee and offered her a ring. She said yes and jumped into his arms, as the crowds realised what was happening and cheered in congratulations.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.