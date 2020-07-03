How to watch the Virtual Tour de France – live stream, TV and results

We should be in the thick of the Tour de France but because of the coronavirus pandemic fans have to wait two months before watching Egan Bernal and Team Ineos try to capture another title.

Instead, this weekend begins the Virtual Tour de France: the first two stages for men and women on the Zwift platform.

Zwift unveiled two new worlds just for the Virtual Tour de France, with eight routes including 'Ven Top', a replica of Mont Ventoux; and Paris, home to two routes, both of which traverse a digital replica of the real-world Champs-Élysées.

Teams are able to swap riders for each of the six stage stages depending on the terrain. 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas will lead Team Ineos on the hilly stage 2, with Rigoberto Uran (EF Pro Cycling) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) also on the start list.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will make his Tour de France debut on the vitual side on stage 1 and 2, while world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) will take on stage 1. 2019 yellow jersey wearer Giulio Ciconne will lead Trek-Segafredo on stage 2.

On the women's side, look for Jolien D'Hoore (Boels Dolmans), Chloe Dygert (Twenty20) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on stage 1 and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank), and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) for stage 2.

Virtual Tour de France live stream

The Virtual Tour de France will be available to watch via Zwift, GCN Racing and Eurosport in Europe.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

GCN Racing is available to view for free on Youtube, though it will be region-blocked in some territories.

In North America, FloBikes is airing the race. Subscribing to FloBikes cost $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

NBC Sports Gold will also be showing the race in the USA, with a subscription available for a cut-price fee of $19.99.

Other broadcasters include TV2 Sport (Denmark, Norway), FranceTVSport (France), RTBF and VRT één (Belgium), NOS (Netherlands), RTP2 (Portugal) and Teledeporte (Spain).

