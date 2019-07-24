How to watch the Tour de France - free live streams from anywhere

The Tour de France peloton deals with the winds during stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan rocketed to a second stage win at this year's Tour de France in Nîmes on Tuesday. The Australian sprinter got the better of Deceuninck-QuickStep's Elia Viviani, Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and points-classification leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to win the bunch-sprint finish to stage 16, adding to his victory on stage 11, and becoming only the second rider – after race leader Julian Alaphilippe – to win two stages at this year's race.

There were no changes to the overall classification, with Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) continuing to lead the Tour by 1:35 from defending champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos), with Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) third, another 12 seconds back.

However, it was a boiling hot day in the saddle for the peloton, and it looks likely that the 162 riders left in the race will have to endure more of the same during stage 17 from the Pont du Gard to Gap on Wednesday.

The general classification battle will then heat up again, too, as the peloton hits the Alps on Thursday, with a 208km stage over the Col d'Izoard and the Col du Galibier, followed by an uphill finish in Tignes on Friday and a 130km stage packed with high-altitude ascents on Saturday, before the riders can finally breathe a sigh of relief on the parade into Paris on Sunday.

As the race reaches its climax, you won't want to miss a moment more of the 2019 Tour de France. Cyclingnews is here with all the information you need to watch the race from anywhere.

The Tour de France route

The open GC fight is to say nothing of the world-class sprint battles, which will once again dominate the opening week. After the opening fireworks from the fastmen, the 2019 Tour de France will put on an epic battle in thin air for the yellow jersey. Three of the five mountain-top finishes end above 2,000 metres elevation, leading race director Christian Prudhomme to bill 2019 as "the highest Tour in history."

The combination of high-elevation finishes and some shorter, punchier stages could mean more exciting racing on the general classification days.

The 106th edition of the race starts in Belgium, to "celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first of Eddy Merckx’s five victories". The race then heads south into France via the Vosges and the Massif Central to first tackle the Pyrenees, with a finish at the top of the Tourmalet, an individual time trial around Pau and then a final mountain stage over the steep Mur de Péguère before the finish above Foix at Prat d’Albis.

The route then transfers across the south of France via a second rest day in Nîmes for a hat-trick of Alpine stages that include the Col d’Izoard, the Col du Galibier, and the 2,770 metre Col d’Iseran – the highest paved mountain pass in Europe.

The final winner of the 2019 Tour de France will be decided on the final 33.4km climb up to the 2, 365 metre finish at Val Thorens on stage 20, with the winner of the 2019 yellow jersey crowned in Paris the day after on the Champs-Elysées. The total race distance is 3,460km, with the three weeks of racing taking place between Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 28.

Tour de France 2019 stages

Stage 1 - Saturday, July 6 - 194.5km Brussels to Brussels – Start: 12:25, Finish 17:00

Stage 2 - Sunday, July 7 - 27.6km Brussels (TTT) – Start: 14:30, Finish: 16:45

Stage 3 - Monday, July 8 - 215km Binche to Epernay – Start: 12:20, Finish: 17:30

Stage 4 - Tuesday, July 9 - 213.5km Reims to Nancy – Start: 12:25, Finish: 17:25

Stage 5 - Wednesday, July 10 - 175.5km Saint-Die-Des-Vosges to Colmar – Start: 13:25, Finish 17:35

Stage 6 - Thursday, July 11 - 160.5km Mulhouse - La Planche Des Belles Filles – Start: 13:25, Finish: 17:45

Stage 7 - Friday, July 12 - 230km Belfort to Chalon-Sur-Saone – Start: 11:35, Finish: 17:00

Stage 8 - Saturday, July 13 - 200km Macon to Saint-Etienne – Start 12:25, Finish: 17:30

Stage 9 - Sunday, July 14 - 170.5km Saint-Etienne to Brioude – Start: 13:25, Finish: 17:30

Stage 10 - Monday, July 15 - 217.5km Saint-Flour to Albi – Start: 12:25, Finish: 17:45

Rest Day 1 - Tuesday, July 16 - Albi

Stage 11 - Wednesday, July 17 - 167km Albi to Toulouse –Start: 13:45

Stage 12 - Thursday, July 18 - 209.5km Toulouse to Bagneres-De-Bigorre – Start: 11:50, Finish: 17:10

Stage 13 - Friday, July 19 - 27.2km Pau (ITT) – Start: 14:00, Finish: 17:54

Stage 14 - Saturday, July 20 - 117.5km Tarbes - Tourmalet – Start: 13:45, Finish: 17:00

Stage 15 - Sunday, July 21 - 185km Limoux to Foix – Start: 12:10, Finish: 17:25

Rest Day 2 - Monday, July 22 - Nimes

Stage 16 - Tuesday, July 23 - 177km Nimes to Nimes – Start: 13:30

Stage 17 - Wednesday, July 24 - 200km Pont Du Gard to Gap – Start: 12:40, Finish: 17:25

Stage 18 - Thursday, July 25 - 208km Embrun to Valloire – Start: 11:25, Finish: 17:15

Stage 19 - Friday, July 26 - 126.5km Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne to Tignes – Start: 13:55, Finish: 17:35

Stage 20 - Saturday, July 27 - 130km Albertville to Val Thorens – Start: 13:45, Finish: 17:45

Stage 21 - Sunday, July 28 - 128km Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Elysees – Start: 18:10, Finish: 21:20

*All times local

