How to watch the Road World Championships – live streaming, TV, highlights

The UCI Road World Championships are upon us in their regular September slot among very unfamiliar surroundings – just after the Giro Rosa and Tour de France while also leading up to the Giro d'Italia and Classics.

Rather than the originally planned location of Aigle-Martigny, the Worlds – slimmed down to just four days of elite races – will be held in Imola, Italy this year. Men's world champion Mads Pedersen (Denmark) won't be back, while women's champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) could be, albeit with a broken wrist. In the time trials, both Rohan Dennis (Australia) and Chloe Dygert (USA) will defend their titles.

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the 2020 Tour de France via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions have made it difficult, or impossible, for many federations to send complete squads, so the UCI took the difficult decision to cancel the junior and under-23 races, while the mixed relay team time trial is also gone, leaving only the four elite events.

The individual time trials come on Thursday for elite women and Friday for elite men. Using the same course, they are 32km long and pan flat, so will suit the pure time trialists. Look out for Dennis, the Belgian duo of Wout van Aert and Victor Campenaerts, Filippo Ganna (Italy) and European champion Stefan Küng (Switzerland) in the men's race, and Dygert, Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), and Lisa Brennauer (Germany) in the women's event.

The road races, meanwhile, will be much harder. Held at the weekend, they will take in a 28.8km circuit starting and finishing on the motor racing circuit in Imola. The climbs of Mazzolano (2.8km at 5.9 per cent) and Cima Gallisterna (2.7km at 6.4 per cent) are featured on the route, which will see the women tackle five laps for 2,800m of climbing along 143km of racing, and the men nine laps for 5,000m of total climbing at 258km of racing.

Former world champion Alejandro Valverde (Spain) will be among the favourites in the men's race, along with Vincenzo Nibali (Italy), van Aert and Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium), Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands), Julian Alaphilippe (France), and Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark).

For the women's race on Saturday, look out for Van Vleuten, should she race, her Dutch teammates Van der Breggen, Marianne Vos and Ellen Van Dijk, Elizabeth Deignan (Great Britain), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa), Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy).

Click here for a preview of all the events coming up this week. Check below for all the details of how to watch all the action at the Road World Championships.

Road World Championships live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The UCI Road World Championships are being aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and is being aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.26 for a month, £4.99 / $6.61 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.99 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year. There's also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

FloBikes are showing the race in Canada. Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year, and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

NBC Sports Gold is streaming the race in the USA, costing $54.99 for a year's subscription that includes a number of other major races.

The race is also being shown on various broadcasters around Europe, including Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF and Sporza in Belgium, and on France Sport in France.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Race schedule

Thursday, September 24

Elite women's time trial (31.7km)

Friday, September 25

Elite men's time trial (31.7km)

Saturday, September 26

Elite women's road race (143km)

Sunday, September 27

Elite men's road race (258.2km)