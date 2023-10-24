How to watch the 2024 Tour de France route presentation

Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar and Adam Yates on the podium of the 2023 Tour de France

The 2023 WorldTour racing season may be over but we're already looking ahead to 2024 and the biggest races of the year, the 2024 Tour de France and 2024 Tour de France Femmes.

The route presentation for both races will be held in Paris on Wednesday, October 25 and we have all the information on how to watch, including for free and via VPN streaming options.

Cyclingnews will have all the news and reactions from the presentations as the major stars of the men's and women's pelotons find out what courses they'll be tackling next summer.

The men's race is set to start with a Grand Départ in Tuscany and conclude in Nice, with gravel roads and mountain trips to Plateau de Beille and Isola 2000 to feature along the way. The women will be tackling eight days of racing starting in Rotterdam and concluding atop the famous L'Alpe d'Huez. Read all the route rumours in our comprehensive guide.

Will the likes of Tadej Pogačar, Kasia Niewiadoma, Jonas Vingegaard, Demi Vollering, Remco Evenepoel, Lotte Kopecky and more be pleased with the route? Read on for all the information on how to watch the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes route presentation.

The route presentation is due to get underway at 10:25 am GMT (11:25 CEST, 05:2 5am EST).

Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky and Kasia Niewiadoma on the podium of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation in the USA & Canada

FloBikes will air the route presentation in both the USA and Canada. A year-long subscription will set you back $150 in the USA and $209.99 in Canada, with monthly prices running at higher rates.

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation in the UK

The 2024 Tour de France route presentation will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport channels 1 and 2 (410, 411 on Sky) as well as streaming on Discovery+, which carries Eurosport's live coverage.

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

Additionally, the route presentation will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99 and a monthly subscription costing £6.99.

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation around the world

Eurosport and GCN+ will serve numerous countries around Europe and the rest of the world. Consult GCN+'s live streaming schedule for information on your location.

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will carry live coverage of the route presentation for free.

The Tour de France Twitter page will also stream the route presentation.

