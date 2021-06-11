How to watch the 2021 Tour de France – live TV and streaming

The 2021 Tour de France kicks off on Saturday June 26, starting 21 days of intense racing you won't want to miss. Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the year's biggest race.

Read on to find out how to watch the Tour de France via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Back in its usual June-July spot for 2021, this year's Tour de France is set to begin in just over two weeks' time in Brest. Two uphill finishes will start the race, kicking off three weeks of action at the biggest and most-anticipated race of the year.

As ever, the cream of the crop of the peloton will be taking part, with the top stage racers, sprinters and Classics riders all set to race the 108th Tour, which this year features two time trials and three summit finishes.

Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is back to defend his yellow jersey. He'll once again be doing battle with countryman and main rival Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), with the Ineos Grenadiers pair of former winner Geraint Thomas and 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz likely to provide the strongest challenge to the Slovenian duo.

Elsewhere, Classics champions Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) are set to go head to head once more, with the pair among the favourites for the first yellow jersey of the race.

The rivals will be among those looking for multiple sprint stage wins throughout the Tour, with eight flat stages on offer in the fight for the green jersey. Reigning points champion Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), seven-time winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and other top sprinters such as Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) will also be racing.

Back to the general classification battle, and the long list of challengers includes several Colombians in the form of 2020 stage winner Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), three-time podium finisher Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), and 2017 runner-up Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo).

López will form a Movistar triumvirate alongside Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas, who finished fifth last year, in what should be one of the strongest teams in the race. Elsewhere, look out for challenges from Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Jakub Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange)

Other big names set to race include stage winners last year Marc Hirschi, Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech), and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), and past stage winners Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) and Lotto Soudal's Thomas De Gendt and John Degenkolb. Classics stars Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM) will also be racing.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2021 Tour de France.

Tour de France live stream

The 2021 Tour de France will be broadcast around Europe and Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

GCN+ will also air the race in the UK and in select other territories around Europe. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February.

ITV4 will also be showing the race in the UK, with full full live coverage and highlights available. In Wales, S4C will be airing the race.

The Tour de France will be available to view in the USA on Peacock Premium. A seven-day free trial is available, while a subscription to Peacock Premium will set you back $4.99 (or $9.99 without ads) per month.

FloBikes will air the Tour de France in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $149. SBS will air the race in Australia.

Around Europe, broadcasters include France TV in France, ARD in Germany, Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, Rai in Italy, and RTVE in Spain

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Tour de France schedule