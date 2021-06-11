Trending

How to watch the 2021 Tour de France – live TV and streaming

Don't miss a minute of the biggest race in the world

PARIS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 20 Podium Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma with his son Levom Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Richie Porte of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo Celebration Trophy Mask Covid safety measures during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 21 a 122km stage from MantesLaJolie to Paris Champslyses TDF2020 LeTour on September 20 2020 in Paris France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images
The final 2020 podium – Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic and Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The 2021 Tour de France kicks off on Saturday June 26, starting 21 days of intense racing you won't want to miss. Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the year's biggest race.

Read on to find out how to watch the Tour de France via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Back in its usual June-July spot for 2021, this year's Tour de France is set to begin in just over two weeks' time in Brest. Two uphill finishes will start the race, kicking off three weeks of action at the biggest and most-anticipated race of the year.

As ever, the cream of the crop of the peloton will be taking part, with the top stage racers, sprinters and Classics riders all set to race the 108th Tour, which this year features two time trials and three summit finishes.

Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is back to defend his yellow jersey. He'll once again be doing battle with countryman and main rival Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), with the Ineos Grenadiers pair of former winner Geraint Thomas and 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz likely to provide the strongest challenge to the Slovenian duo.

Elsewhere, Classics champions Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) are set to go head to head once more, with the pair among the favourites for the first yellow jersey of the race.

The rivals will be among those looking for multiple sprint stage wins throughout the Tour, with eight flat stages on offer in the fight for the green jersey. Reigning points champion Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), seven-time winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and other top sprinters such as Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) will also be racing.

Back to the general classification battle, and the long list of challengers includes several Colombians in the form of 2020 stage winner Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), three-time podium finisher Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), and 2017 runner-up Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo).

López will form a Movistar triumvirate alongside Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas, who finished fifth last year, in what should be one of the strongest teams in the race. Elsewhere, look out for challenges from Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Jakub Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange)

Other big names set to race include stage winners last year Marc Hirschi, Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech), and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), and past stage winners Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) and Lotto Soudal's Thomas De Gendt and John Degenkolb. Classics stars Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM) will also be racing.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2021 Tour de France

Tour de France live stream

The 2021 Tour de France will be broadcast around Europe and Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

GCN+ will also air the race in the UK and in select other territories around Europe. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February. 

ITV4 will also be showing the race in the UK, with full full live coverage and highlights available. In Wales, S4C will be airing the race.

The Tour de France will be available to view in the USA on Peacock Premium. A seven-day free trial is available, while a subscription to Peacock Premium will set you back $4.99 (or $9.99 without ads) per month.

FloBikes will air the Tour de France in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $149. SBS will air the race in Australia.

Around Europe, broadcasters include France TV in France, ARD in Germany, Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, Rai in Italy, and RTVE in Spain

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Tour de France schedule

StageDateRouteDistance
Stage 1June 26Brest - Landerneau198km
Stage 2June 27Perros-Guirec - Mûr-de-Bretagne183.5km
Stage 3June 28Lorient - Pontivy183km
Stage 4June 29Redon - Fougères150.5km
Stage 5June 30Changé - Laval Espace Mayenne ITT27.2km
Stage 6July 1Tours - Châteauroux161km
Stage 7July 2Vierzon - Le Creusot249.5km
Stage 8July 3Oyonnax - Le Grand-Bornand151km
Stage 9July 4Cluses - Tignes145km
Rest dayJuly 5
Stage 10July 6Albertville - Valence191km
Stage 11July 7Sorgues - Malaucène199km
Stage 12July 8Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Nîmes159.5km
Stage 13July 9Nîmes - Carcassonne220km
Stage 14July 10Carcassonne - Quillan184km
Stage 15July 11Céret - Andorra la Vella191.5km
Rest dayJuly 12
Stage 16July 13El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens169km
Stage 17July 14Muret - Saint-Lary-Soulan178.5km
Stage 18July 15Pau - Luz Ardiden130km
Stage 19July 16Mourenx - Libourne207km
Stage 20July 17Libourne - Saint-Émilion ITT30.8km
Stage 21July 18Chatou - Paris Champs-Élysées108.5km