How to watch Nokere Koerse – Spring Classics live TV and streaming

Ludovic Robeet holds off the peloton to claim victory on the Nokereberg at the 2021 men's race

The spring Classics are underway, with a series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April.

Four Monuments are scheduled for the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other upcoming racing to look forward to as well.

This is our comprehensive guide on how to watch the action, starting with the Nokere Koerse men's and women's races on Wednesday, March 16.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Nokere Koerse isn't the biggest event of the spring Classics season, but after the week-long stage races of Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico, the races mark a return to the cobbles for the pro peloton.

The races are based around the cobbled Nokereberg climb, with the finish coming atop a final ascent of the hill. The men tackle it four times during their 189-kilometre race, while the women's 126-kilometre race heads up three times.

Men's reigning champion Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB) is back to defend his title, while sadly 2021 women's winner Amy Pieters (SD Worx) remains in hospital following her pre-season training crash.

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) heads up the start list for the men's race, along with fellow star sprinter Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates). 2019 winner Cees Bol (Team DSM) is also racing, as are fellow fast men Jordi Meeus, Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic).

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl bring a young team featuring Ethan Vernon, Mauro Schmid, and Stan Van Tricht, while Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech) and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) are the biggest cobbled Classics names on the list.

The women's race is more star-studded, with Strade Bianche winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) wearing the number one on the line, racing alongside teammates Marlen Reusser and Christine Majerus.

2019 winner Loreno Wiebes (Team DSM) is a rider to watch. Other major names on the start list include Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), and Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Acquitaine Futuroscope).

The men's race will run from 12:45 to 17:26 (CET), while the women's race will run from 10:15 to 13:30 (CET).

Live Stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the spring Classics.

Both races at Nokere Koerse will be aired on TV this year, with the women's race previously broadcast as a highlights package.

The races will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, USA, Canada, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99GBP/€39.99EUR/$49.99USD after the end of a promotional price in February.

Local Belgian broadcasters RTBF and Sporza will also air the races.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including Flobikes (A year's subscription is $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada). and NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US).

Broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Men's schedule

Date Race Broadcasters March 16 Nokere Koerse Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 16 Milano-Torino Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 17 GP Denain Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 18 Bredene Koksijde Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 19 Milan-San Remo Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 23 Classic Brugge-De Panne Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 25 E3 Saxo Bank Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 27 Gent-Wevelgem Eurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes March 30 Dwars door Vlaanderen Eurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes April 2 Volta Limburg Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 3 Tour of Flanders Eurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes April 4 Scheldeprijs Eurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes April 10 Amstel Gold Race Eurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes April 13 Brabantse Pijl Eurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes April 17 Paris-Roubaix Eurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Eurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Eurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes

Women's schedule