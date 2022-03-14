How to watch Nokere Koerse – Spring Classics live TV and streaming

Merlier, Kopecky, Ackermann, Wiebes, Vanmarcke, Brown take on the Nokereberg on Wednesday

Belgian Ludovic Robeet of BingoalWB sprints to the finish of the Danilith Nokere Koerse cycling race Wednesday 17 March 2021 in Nokere Kruisem BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND Photo by ERIC LALMANDBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Ludovic Robeet holds off the peloton to claim victory on the Nokereberg at the 2021 men's race (Image credit: ERIC LALMANDBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images)
The spring Classics are underway, with a series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April.

Four Monuments are scheduled for the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other upcoming racing to look forward to as well.

This is our comprehensive guide on how to watch the action, starting with the Nokere Koerse men's and women's races on Wednesday, March 16.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Nokere Koerse isn't the biggest event of the spring Classics season, but after the week-long stage races of Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico, the races mark a return to the cobbles for the pro peloton.

The races are based around the cobbled Nokereberg climb, with the finish coming atop a final ascent of the hill. The men tackle it four times during their 189-kilometre race, while the women's 126-kilometre race heads up three times.

Men's reigning champion Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB) is back to defend his title, while sadly 2021 women's winner Amy Pieters (SD Worx) remains in hospital following her pre-season training crash.

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) heads up the start list for the men's race, along with fellow star sprinter Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates). 2019 winner Cees Bol (Team DSM) is also racing, as are fellow fast men Jordi Meeus, Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic).

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl bring a young team featuring Ethan Vernon, Mauro Schmid, and Stan Van Tricht, while Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech) and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) are the biggest cobbled Classics names on the list.

The women's race is more star-studded, with Strade Bianche winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) wearing the number one on the line, racing alongside teammates Marlen Reusser and Christine Majerus.

2019 winner Loreno Wiebes (Team DSM) is a rider to watch. Other major names on the start list include Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), and Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Acquitaine Futuroscope).

The men's race will run from 12:45 to 17:26 (CET), while the women's race will run from 10:15 to 13:30 (CET).

Live Stream

Both races at Nokere Koerse will be aired on TV this year, with the women's race previously broadcast as a highlights package.

The races will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, USA, Canada, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99GBP/€39.99EUR/$49.99USD after the end of a promotional price in February.

Local Belgian broadcasters RTBF and Sporza will also air the races.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including Flobikes (A year's subscription is $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada). and NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US). 

Broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Men's schedule

DateRaceBroadcasters
March 16Nokere KoerseEurosport/Discovery, GCN
March 16Milano-TorinoEurosport/Discovery, GCN
March 17GP DenainEurosport/Discovery, GCN
March 18Bredene Koksijde ClassicEurosport/Discovery, GCN
March 19Milan-San RemoEurosport/Discovery, GCN
March 23Classic Brugge-De PanneEurosport/Discovery, GCN
March 25E3 Saxo Bank ClassicEurosport/Discovery, GCN
March 27Gent-WevelgemEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
March 30Dwars door VlaanderenEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 2Volta Limburg ClassicEurosport/Discovery, GCN
April 3Tour of FlandersEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 4ScheldeprijsEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 10Amstel Gold RaceEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 13Brabantse PijlEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 17Paris-RoubaixEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 20La Flèche WallonneEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 24Liège-Bastogne-LiègeEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes

Women's schedule

DateRaceBroadcasters
March 16Nokere KoerseEurosport/Discovery, GCN
March 20Trofeo Alfredo BindaEurosport/Discovery, GCN
March 24Classic Brugge-De PanneEurosport/Discovery, GCN
March 27Gent-WevelgemEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
March 30Dwars door VlaanderenEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 3Tour of FlandersEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 6Scheldeprijs VrouwenEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 10Amstel Gold RaceEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 13Brabantse PijlEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 16Paris-Roubaix FemmesEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 20La Flèche Wallonne FéminineEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes
April 24Liège-Bastogne-Liège FemmesEurosport/Discovery, GCN, Flobikes

