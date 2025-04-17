How to watch Brabantse Pijl 2025 – TV and streaming info for Remco Evenepoel's comeback

All the broadcast information for the Friday Spring Classic

French cyclist Benoit Cosnefroy of Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale Team celebrates on the podium after winning the Brabantse Pijl men&#039;s one day cycling race, 195,2 km from Leuven to Overijse, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Benoit Cosnefroy of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team celebrates on the podium after winning the Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch De Brabantse Pijl on Friday April 18 for the event that signals the end of the cobbled Classics after Paris-Roubaix and the start to the Ardennes Classics, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

De Brabantse Pijl: Key information

► Date: Friday, 18 April, 2025 (men & women)

Location: Belgium (Starts in Beersel, finishes in Overijse)

► Category: 1.Pro

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | FloBikes (US & Canada)

Free stream: Sporza (Belgium) 

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

