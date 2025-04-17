How to watch Brabantse Pijl 2025 – TV and streaming info for Remco Evenepoel's comeback

Benoit Cosnefroy of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team celebrates on the podium after winning the Brabantse Pijl

Watch De Brabantse Pijl on Friday April 18 for the event that signals the end of the cobbled Classics after Paris-Roubaix and the start to the Ardennes Classics, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

De Brabantse Pijl: Key information ► Date: Friday, 18 April, 2025 (men & women) ► Location: Belgium (Starts in Beersel, finishes in Overijse) ► Category: 1.Pro ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | FloBikes (US & Canada) ► Free stream: Sporza (Belgium) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

After such a brilliant edition of Paris-Roubaix with a thrilling battle between Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar, and an impressive Paris-Roubaix Femmes victory by Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, the Spring Classics action continues on Friday with the men's and women's Brabantse Pijl.

Also known in French as La Flèche Brabançonne (The Brabant Arrow), the hilly race takes on the same climbs used in the 2021 UCI Road World Championships around Overijse, giving riders a smooth transition into the Ardennes Classics.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) makes his return to competition from a dark period of recovery after being doored over the winter and suffering nerve damage to his shoulder. Other contenders in the men's race include Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5). In the women's race, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) is up against the likes of Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime)

The race will be available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well. Read on for all the details on how to watch De Brabantse Pijl and De Brabantse Pijl Women online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Brabantse Pijl for free?

The 2025 edition of De Brabantse Pijl will be shown for free in Belgium and France, but only for the men's race.

In Belgium, the main Flemish public broadcaster VRT has the rights, with the race going out on VRT1, the VRT Max streaming platform and on the Sporza website.

In France, L'Equipe TV has the rights, and you can watch on their website along with free streaming platforms like TF1+ and Molotov.

Away from home right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but you can still get your usual cycling coverage while abroad by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch De Brabantse Pijl from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country during De Brabantse Pijl? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

How to watch Brabantse Pijl in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Brabantse Pijl on TNT Sports and Discovery+ on Friday April 18.

Online viewers get more coverage, as only the men's race will make the TV schedule, on TNT Sports 1, starting at 2:30 p.m. BST.

Both races from De Brabantse Pijl will be available to stream live on the Discovery+ streaming platform, with coverage of the women's race starting at 11:30 a.m., and the men's at 2:15 p.m.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions now cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch De Brabantse Pijl in the USA and Canada

De Brabantse Pijl will be streamed live on FloBikes in both the USA and Canada on April 18.

Coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. EDT in the USA and Canada for the women and at 9:15 a.m. for the men's race.

A subscription to Flobikes will cost US$30 / CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at US$150 / CAN$203.88.

Can I watch De Brabantse Pijl in Australia and New Zealand?

Unfortunately, there's no coverage planned for De Brabantse Pijl in Australia.

The race is not on the SBS schedules, and streaming service Staylive has confirmed that Australian subscribers will be blocked from their De Brabantse Pijl stream.

Fans in New Zealand will be able to watch De Brabantse Pijl through Staylive ($9.99 a month) but only the men's race.

De Brabantse Pijl Schedule

De Brabantse Pijl men's race timings

Race start: 13:30 CEST (Local) / 12:30 BST / 07:30 EDT

Race finish (approx): 17:15 CEST / 16:15 BST / 11:15 EDT

Broadcast start: 15:00 CEST on Sporza / 14:15 BST on Discovery+ / 09:15 EDT on Flobikes

De Brabantse Pijl women's race timings

Race start: 11.30 CET (Local) / 10:30 BST / 06:30 EDT

Race finish (approx): 14:45 CET / 08:45 EDT

Broadcast start: 11:30 BST on Discovery+ / 06:30 EDT on Flobikes