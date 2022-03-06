The most spectacular shots from Strade Bianche - Mega Gallery

Image 1 of 91 Strade Bianche women winner Lotte Kopecky soaks it in at the finish (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 2 of 91 Strade Bianche men's winner Tadej Pogačar celebrates in the Piazza del Campo (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 3 of 91 The men's peloton on an early sector (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 91 The men's race seen from the side (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 5 of 91 Classic Tuscan scenery (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 91 A cloud of dust is kicked up by the gravel (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 7 of 91 The breakaway during Strade Bianche men's race 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 91 One of the most iconic views of the race (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 9 of 91 Gravel is tough to ride up or down (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 10 of 91 The men's race on the gravel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 91 The early sectors are among the most photogenic (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 12 of 91 The wind helped kick up the dust on Saturday (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 13 of 91 The gravel tracks constantly dip and rise (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 14 of 91 Cornering is tricky on the loose surface (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 91 The Tuscan countryside (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 16 of 91 The windy gusts caused havoc on the fifth sector of gravel, the Lucignano d'Asso section, at Strade Bianche men 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 91 An Alpecin-Fenix rider hits the deck and sparks a massive crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 91 Julian Alaphilippe goes over the handlebars (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 91 Alaphilippe is powerless (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 91 A full somersault for the world champion (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 91 Bikes go flying high in the sky (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 91 The wind then blows Alaphilippe and others into the field (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 91 Carnage as the wind pelts the bunch from the right (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 91 Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers) was injured in the crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 91 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 91 Alaphilippe returned to the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 91 The aftermath (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 28 of 91 Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) was left with little choice but to abandon (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 91 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 91 The pain is etched on the faces (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 31 of 91 Alaphilippe pushing the pace on the climb (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 32 of 91 Pogacar begins to make his move (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 33 of 91 A look back to see what damage has been done (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 34 of 91 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) launched his race winning attack 50km from the finish (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 35 of 91 The response from behind (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 91 The crowds out in force again in 2022 cheering race leader Pogačar (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 37 of 91 Pogacar in a race of his own (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 38 of 91 Pogacar in a race of his own (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 91 Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep Alpha Vinyl) on the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 40 of 91 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with Asgreen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 91 Pogačar with the signs of his early race fall showing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 91 Pogacar tames the Via Santa Caterina (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/SprintCyclingAgenc) Image 43 of 91 Pogačar has time to enjoy the victory and the crowds (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 44 of 91 The effort of a 50km solo starts to show (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 45 of 91 Behind Asgreen attempts to hold onto Valverde on the crucial final climb into Siena (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 46 of 91 Valverde heads kicks on the climb to take second ahead of Asgreen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 47 of 91 Pogačar first, Valverde second and Asgreen third (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 48 of 91 Valverde congratulates his younger rival (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 49 of 91 Pogacar lifts the trophy (Image credit: Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency) Image 50 of 91 Pogacar sprays the bubbly (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 51 of 91 World Champion Elisa Balsamo lined up on home soil (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) lining up on home soil Image 52 of 91 The women's race on the first sector (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Image 53 of 91 The attacks fly (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 54 of 91 Early break with Rebecca Koerner (UnoX Women) and Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Image 55 of 91 A two-up break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 56 of 91 The break of two became a break of one and it was Newsom who ended up solo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 57 of 91 The women's race seen from above (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Image 58 of 91 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 59 of 91 Tearing downhill on the loose surface (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 60 of 91 The white roads kick up again (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 61 of 91 Demi Vollering (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 62 of 91 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 63 of 91 The convoy leaves a trail of dust (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Image 64 of 91 The race takes on the undulating terrain of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 65 of 91 Steep inclines bring the favourites to the fore (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 66 of 91 Movistar looked to tee up Van Vleuten (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Image 67 of 91 Strade Bianche women 2022 (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Image 68 of 91 The bunch reduces on the gravel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 69 of 91 SD Worx had plenty of riders to put pressure on the front, this time it was Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Image 70 of 91 The race is on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 71 of 91 Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) was out the front more than once, delivering an aggressive race (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) Image 72 of 91 Kopecky on the march (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 73 of 91 Kopecky anticipated and stole a march on the toughest sector (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 74 of 91 Kopecky is away (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 75 of 91 Kopecky then settled into what was now a select lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 76 of 91 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) in the key break out the frontout the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 77 of 91 Van Vleuten with one of many big accelerations (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 78 of 91 The select lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 79 of 91 Van Vleuten forces the issue (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 80 of 91 Annemiek van Vleuten and Kopecky out the front and while they were pulled back by the lead group before the climb, ultimately the duo came back together again at the top (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 81 of 91 It was a duel all the way up the final climb between Kopecky and Van Vleuten but Kopecky got the lead on the crucial final corner (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 82 of 91 Victory for the Belgian champion ahead of two-time winner van Vleuten (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 83 of 91 The effort is evident (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 84 of 91 Celebrations for the winning team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 85 of 91 Exhaustion for the rest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 86 of 91 Fifth for Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) again, repeating her 2021 and 2019 placing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 87 of 91 Kopecky first, Van Vleuten second and Moolman-Pasio third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 88 of 91 Second place for two-time winner Van Vleuten (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 89 of 91 Cheers for the SD Worx podium teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 90 of 91 The winner (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 91 of 91 Celebrations for Kopecky after a storming ride (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche the youngest of the Classics but already one of the most prestigious, and arguably the most photogenic.

Whether bathed in sunshine or drenched in rain, the gravel roads in the rolling Tuscan hills never fail to catch the eye and take the breath away.

And that's before the stunning final kilometre in Siena's old town, with the hike up the super-steep Via Santa Caterina and the drop into the bowl of the Piazza del Campo.

The scenery is one thing; the toll on the riders is another. Although just 184km in length, the undulating gravel tracks and the 3000 metres of elevation gain make for a brutal day in the saddle, and it's all apparent on the faces and bodies of the riders.

The photographers we work with were once again capturing all the action throughout Saturday's men's and women's races, and we've compiled the most spectacular shots.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to re-live the 2022 Strade Bianche.