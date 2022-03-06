The most spectacular shots from Strade Bianche - Mega Gallery

The images that tell the story of the women's and men's racing on the white gravel roads of the Tuscan hills

Strade Bianche Women 2022 - 8th Edition - Siena - Siena 136 km - 05/03/2022 - Lotte Kopecky (BEL - Team SD Worx) - photo Pool!Marco Alpozzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Strade Bianche women winner Lotte Kopecky soaks it in at the finish (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Strade Bianche men's winner Tadej Pogačar celebrates in the Piazza del Campo (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05gduring the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The men's peloton on an early sector (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 A general silhouette view of the peloton competing during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The men's race seen from the side (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 The peloton passing through a gravel strokes sector during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Classic Tuscan scenery (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Mathias Norsgaard DEN Movistar Team photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

A cloud of dust is kicked up by the gravel (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Leon Heinschke of Germany and Team DSM and Davide Martinelli of Italy and Team Astana Qazaqstan compete in the breakaway during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway during Strade Bianche men's race 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche 2022 - 16th Edition - Siena - Siena 184 km - 05/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

One of the most iconic views of the race (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Strade Bianche 2022 - 16th Edition - Siena - Siena 184 km - 05/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Gravel is tough to ride up or down (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Alexander Konychev of Italy and Team Bikeexchange Jayco competes during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The men's race on the gravel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Scenery photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

The early sectors are among the most photogenic (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Scenery Peloton photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

The wind helped kick up the dust on Saturday (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Lewis Askey of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ Dries Devenyns of Belgium and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl lead The Peloton during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The gravel tracks constantly dip and rise (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 The peloton passing through a gravel strokes sector during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Cornering is tricky on the loose surface (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche 2022 - 16th Edition - Siena - Siena 184 km - 05/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The Tuscan countryside (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Lewis Askey of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team AlpecinFenix and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The windy gusts caused havoc on the fifth sector of gravel, the Lucignano d'Asso section, at Strade Bianche men 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Lewis Askey of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team AlpecinFenix and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

An Alpecin-Fenix rider hits the deck and sparks a massive crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Lewis Askey of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team AlpecinFenix and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe goes over the handlebars (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Lewis Askey of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team AlpecinFenix and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alaphilippe is powerless (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Lewis Askey of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team AlpecinFenix and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A full somersault for the world champion (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Lewis Askey of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team AlpecinFenix and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bikes go flying high in the sky (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Lewis Askey of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team AlpecinFenix and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The wind then blows Alaphilippe and others into the field (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Lewis Askey of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team AlpecinFenix and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Carnage as the wind pelts the bunch from the right (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers injured after being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers) was injured in the crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers injured after being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl help by Davide Bramati Sports Director after being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alaphilippe returned to the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Lucignano dAsso Crash photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

The aftermath (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma requests help injured after being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) was left with little choice but to abandon (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma injured after being involved in a crash during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Patrik Konrad AUT Bora Hansgrohe photo Massimo FulgenziSprintCyclingAgency2022

The pain is etched on the faces (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Strade Bianche 2022 - 16th Edition - Siena - Siena 184 km - 05/03/2022 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Alaphilippe pushing the pace on the climb (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Strade Bianche 2022 - 16th Edition - Siena - Siena 184 km - 05/03/2022 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Pogacar begins to make his move (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates attacks during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A look back to see what damage has been done (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2022 - 16th Edition - Siena - Siena 184 km - 05/03/2022 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) launched his race winning attack 50km from the finish (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Israel Premier Tech and Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The response from behind (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

The crowds out in force again in 2022 cheering race leader Pogačar (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Pogacar in a race of his own (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates attacks while fans cheer during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pogacar in a race of his own (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes in the chase during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep Alpha Vinyl) on the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team competes ahead of Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with Asgreen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes in the breakaway during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Pogačar with the signs of his early race fall showing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche 2022 - 16th Edition - Siena - Siena 184 km - 05/03/2022 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Ilario Biondi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Pogacar tames the Via Santa Caterina (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/SprintCyclingAgenc)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Pogačar has time to enjoy the victory and the crowds (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo POOLL Fabio FerrariSprintCyclingAgency2022

The effort of a 50km solo starts to show (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team compete in the final climb during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Behind Asgreen attempts to hold onto Valverde on the crucial final climb into Siena (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team competes in the final climb during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Valverde heads kicks on the climb to take second ahead of Asgreen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates Alejandro Valverde ESP Movistar Team Kasper Asgreen DEN QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Team photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Pogačar first, Valverde second and Asgreen third (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team on second place and race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates pose on the podium ceremony after the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Valverde congratulates his younger rival (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche 2022 16th Edition Siena Siena 184 km 05032022 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Pogacar lifts the trophy (Image credit: Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates with champagne at podium as race winner after the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pogacar sprays the bubbly (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche 2022 - 16th Edition - Siena - Siena 184 km - 05/03/2022 - Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Ilario Biondi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

World Champion Elisa Balsamo lined up on home soil (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) lining up on home soil

SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The women's race on the first sector (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Emily Newsom of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb competes in the breakaway during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The attacks fly (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Rebecca Koerner of Denmark and UnoX Women Cycling Team and Emily Newsom of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb compete in the breakaway during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Early break with Rebecca Koerner (UnoX Women) and Emily Newsom (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Emily Newsom of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb and Rebecca Koerner of Denmark and UnoX Women Cycling Team compete in the breakaway through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A two-up break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Emily Newsom of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb competes in the breakaway through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The break of two became a break of one and it was Newsom who ended up solo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 A general view of the peloton passing through gravel roads landscape during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The women's race seen from above (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Linda Riedmann of Germany and Team Jumbo Visma Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Marta Jaskulska of Poland and Team Liv Racing Xstra Floortje Mackaij of Netherlands and Team DSM and the peloton through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 A general view of the peloton passing through gravel roads landscape during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tearing downhill on the loose surface (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 A general view of Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Vittoria Guazzini of Italy and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Audrey CordonRagot of France and Team Trek Segafredo Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo compete through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The white roads kick up again (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx competes through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx competes through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 A general view of the peloton passing through gravel roads landscape during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The convoy leaves a trail of dust (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 A general view of the peloton passing through gravel roads landscape during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The race takes on the undulating terrain of Tuscany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing and the peloton compete during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Steep inclines bring the favourites to the fore (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope compete through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Movistar looked to tee up Van Vleuten (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx and Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team compete through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Strade Bianche women 2022 (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Anna Henderson of United Kingdom and Team Jumbo Visma Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx compete through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The bunch reduces on the gravel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx competes during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

SD Worx had plenty of riders to put pressure on the front, this time it was Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team competes during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The race is on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx competes in the breakaway during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) was out the front more than once, delivering an aggressive race (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Strade Bianche Women 2022 - 8th Edition - Siena - Siena 136 km - 05/03/2022 - Lotte Kopecky (BEL - Team SD Worx) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Kopecky on the march (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx competes in the breakaway during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kopecky anticipated and stole a march on the toughest sector (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx competes in the breakaway during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kopecky is away (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx and Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team compete in the breakaway through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kopecky then settled into what was now a select lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 A general view of Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx compete in the breakaway during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) in the key break out the frontout the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche Women 2022 - 8th Edition - Siena - Siena 136 km - 05/03/2022 - Annemiek Van Vleuten (NED - Movistar Team) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Van Vleuten with one of many big accelerations (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx competes through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The select lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team competes in the breakaway through gravel roads during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Van Vleuten forces the issue (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Strade Bianche Women 2022 - 8th Edition - Siena - Siena 136 km - 05/03/2022 - Lotte Kopecky (BEL - Team SD Worx) - Annemiek Van Vleuten (NED - Movistar Team) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Annemiek van Vleuten and Kopecky out the front and while they were pulled back by the lead group before the climb, ultimately the duo came back together again at the top (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 A general view of Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx celebrates winning ahead of Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

It was a duel all the way up the final climb between Kopecky and Van Vleuten but Kopecky got the lead on the crucial final corner (Image credit: Getty Images)
Strade Bianche Women 2022 8th Edition Siena Siena 136 km 05032022 Lotte Kopecky BEL Team SD Worx Annemiek Van Vleuten NED Movistar Team photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Victory for the Belgian champion ahead of two-time winner van Vleuten (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx celebrates winning during the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The effort is evident (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Demi Vollering of Netherlands race winner Lotte Kopecky of Belgium Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa in third place and Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrate the victory after the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Celebrations for the winning team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Shirin Van Anrooij of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo reacts after cross the finishing line the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Exhaustion for the rest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope reacts after cross the finishing line the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Fifth for Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) again, repeating her 2021 and 2019 placing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team on second place race winner Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx on third place pose on the podium during the podium ceremony after the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kopecky first, Van Vleuten second and Moolman-Pasio third (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team celebrates winning the second place on the podium ceremony after the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Second place for two-time winner Van Vleuten (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 LR Race winner Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx on third place celebrate on the podium during the podium ceremony after the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Cheers for the SD Worx podium teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx celebrates winning the race on the podium ceremony after the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The winner (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx celebrates winning the race on the podium ceremony after the Eroica 8th Strade Bianche 2022 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Celebrations for Kopecky after a storming ride (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche the youngest of the Classics but already one of the most prestigious, and arguably the most photogenic. 

Whether bathed in sunshine or drenched in rain, the gravel roads in the rolling Tuscan hills never fail to catch the eye and take the breath away. 

And that's before the stunning final kilometre in Siena's old town, with the hike up the super-steep Via Santa Caterina and the drop into the bowl of the Piazza del Campo.

The scenery is one thing; the toll on the riders is another. Although just 184km in length, the undulating gravel tracks and the 3000 metres of elevation gain make for a brutal day in the saddle, and it's all apparent on the faces and bodies of the riders. 

The photographers we work with were once again capturing all the action throughout Saturday's men's and women's races, and we've compiled the most spectacular shots. 

Click or swipe through the gallery above to re-live the 2022 Strade Bianche.

