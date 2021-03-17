Ludovic Robeet wins Nokere Koerse
Bingoal rider solos in on Nokereberg
Image 1 of 21
Image 2 of 21
Image 3 of 21
Image 4 of 21
Image 5 of 21
Image 6 of 21
Image 7 of 21
Image 8 of 21
Image 9 of 21
Image 10 of 21
Image 11 of 21
Image 12 of 21
Image 13 of 21
Image 14 of 21
Image 15 of 21
Image 16 of 21
Image 17 of 21
Image 18 of 21
Image 19 of 21
Image 20 of 21
Image 21 of 21
Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) won Nokere Koerse from the breakaway, riding away from Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie) in the closing kilometres.
Gaudin finished just behind in second, while a heavily reduced peloton came home only a few seconds later.
More to follow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
|4:36:44
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:03
|3
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:05
|4
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|8
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ludovic Robeet wins Nokere KoerseBingoal rider solos in on Nokereberg
-
Best aero helmets: helmets that save valuable secondsThe best aero helmets can make a noticeable difference over a traditionally vented helmet and help you go faster for less effort
-
Teamwork helps catapult Klein to third in Danilith Nokere KoerseGerman finishes behind Pieters and Brown in Belgium
-
Best custom cycling kit: Our pick of the best, and a guide on what's importantWhen it comes to finding the best custom cycling kit, what should you look out for?
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.