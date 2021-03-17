Trending

Ludovic Robeet wins Nokere Koerse

By

Bingoal rider solos in on Nokereberg

Image 1 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Ludovic Robeet of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Damien Gaudin of France and Team Total Direct Energie during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Breakaway Attack NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

With 12km to go two riders from original break try to make a go - Ludovic Robeet of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB and Damien Gaudin of France and Team Total Direct Energie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Sebastien Grignard of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ludovic Robeet of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Damien Gaudin of France and Team Total Direct Energie Ward Vanhoof of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Anthony Jullien of France and AG2R Citren Team during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Breakaway Cobblestones NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Breakaway of eight see their lead dwindle too 1:16 with 20km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Damien Gaudin of France and Team Total Direct Energie Samuele Zoccarato of Italy and Team Bardiani Csf Faizane Anthony Jullien of France and AG2R Citren Team Thibault Ferasse of France and Team BB Hotels PB KTM during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Breakaway NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Frenchman Damien Gaudin of Total Direct Energie leads break of eight riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Sebastien Grignard of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ludovic Robeet of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Ward Vanhoof of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Breakaway NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Breakaway of eight riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 The peloton during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Village Landscape NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

A split in the peloton in the windy, cold and wet conditions (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Jake Stewart of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Cobblestones NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Briton Jake Stewart of Groupama-FDJ rides on one of the 22 cobbled sections (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 The peloton during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Village Landscape NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton broke up after the crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 The peloton during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Rain Fog Landscape NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton on smooth roads in Belgium, in between the 22 cobbled sections (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdomand Team Deceuninck QuickStep Dominique Landuyt of Belgium Mechanic of Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Mechanic Car NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep gets assistance from the team car (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Amaury Capiot of Belgium and Team Arkea Samsic during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Mechanic Mechanical Problem Wheel NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Belgian Amaury Capiot of Team Arkea-Samsic stops for mechanical issue (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 The peloton during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Crash Injury NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

There was a big crash in the men's race at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Tim Naberman of Netherlands and Team DSM Xandres Vervloesem of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Crash Injury NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

There was a big crash in the men's race at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 The peloton during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Crash Injury NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

There was a big crash in the men's race at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Jacob Egholm of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jacob Egholm (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Jannik Steimle of Germany and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jannik Steimle (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Andreas Stokbro Nielsen of Denmark and Team Qhubeka Assos during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Andreas Stokbro (Qhubeka-Assos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Ineos Grenadiers rides along 195km route (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 The peloton during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Cobblestones Windmill Rain Landscape NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Scenery in Belgium during 76th edition of Danilith Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdomand Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Rain NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Splits up front in the peloton begin to form with 32km to go and Mark Cavendish involved in front group of about 20. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 The peloton during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Rain Landscape NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 195km race from Deinze to Nokere (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 21

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 The peloton during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere Cobblestones Rain Detail view NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Danilith Nokere Koerse includes four laps of finish circuit to end in Nokere (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) won Nokere Koerse from the breakaway, riding away from Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie) in the closing kilometres.

Gaudin finished just behind in second, while a heavily reduced peloton came home only a few seconds later.

More to follow.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB 4:36:44
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:03
3Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:05
4Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
6Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
7Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
9Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
10Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation

