Eurosport disappears in Britain with racing coverage to cost £30 per month via TNT Sports

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that Eurosport will be integrated into its TNT Sports network in the UK and Ireland from February 28, 2025, meaning that monthly subscription prices to watch WorldTour cycling will shoot up from £6.99 to £30.99.

Since the folding of GCN+ at the end of 2023, professional cycling has been aired in the UK via Eurosport on television and Discovery+ online, with a £6.99 monthly subscription fee offering access to the former.

The end of February will see Eurosport integrate with TNT Sports as all sports broadcast on the sporting network – including cycling, tennis, snooker, and motorsports – moving across. TNT Sports already broadcasts a variety of sports, including Premier League and European football, rugby, boxing, UFC, basketball, MotoGP, and cricket.

All the races currently shown on Eurosport in the UK will be shown on TNT Sports, including all three men’s and women’s Grand Tours, all the Classics and the UCI World Championships. There will be over a thousand hours of live racing shown on TNT Sports.

A limited selection of cycling will still be available on the network's free-to-air channel Quest with highlights of the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España available in addition to a weekly cycling show. However WBD confirmed that it will not broadcast free-to-air live coverage of the Tour de France from 2026 when the ITV television rights deal ends and WBD become the exclusive broadcaster for the Tour in Great Britain.

"Combining Eurosport and TNT Sports content in the UK and Ireland will enable us to offer a single, premium viewing experience for sports fans," said Scott Young, Group SVP of Content, Production & Business Operations of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe.

"This move in the UK and Ireland will also continue to best deliver value for our leagues and federation partners, as we continue our 35 years plus commitment to investment and championing of sport on our screens, which remains a fundamental part of the success of grassroots through to elite.

"TNT Sports will also continue to bring more content to fans on Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air channel Quest. In 2025, this will include broadcasting every MotoGP Sprint race, adding to existing live Bennetts British Superbikes coverage, a brand-new weekly cycling show covering all key moments of the season, continue highlights of the Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta a Espana, plus premiere a range of new sports documentaries."

TNT Sports' cycling offering in 2025 is set to include all three men's and women's Grand Tours, the UCI World Championships, all Monuments and one-day WorldTour Classics, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, complete cyclocross and track seasons, plus 70+ additional men's and women's road races.

The network's new weekly cycling show, named 'The Ultimate Cycling Show' and hosted by Orla Chennaoui and Adam Blythe, will be aired in 15 weekly episodes on Quest and cover 'key parts of the season, outside of the Grand Tours'.

TNT Sports is available in the UK and Ireland at a variety of price points, though all are far more expensive than Eurosport or Discovery+ subscriptions.

Access to TNT Sports streaming subscription in the UK will set you back £30.99 per month, with a discount to £20 per month available for BT broadband customers. Adding TNT Sports to a Sky TV subscription package will set you back £25 per month on a 24-month contract.

In Ireland, access to Discovery+ was previously available at €6.99 per month. TNT Sports is available through Sky, NowTV, Virgin Media, and Vodafone, with a NowTV subscription costing €27 per month on a 12-month contract or €30 per month with no contract.

As ever, Cyclingnews will continue publishing our 'how to watch' live streaming guides throughout the 2025 season, letting you know which international channels and networks broadcast the action all year long.