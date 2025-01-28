Eurosport disappears in Britain with racing coverage to cost £30 per month via TNT Sports

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that Eurosport will be integrated into its TNT Sports network in the UK and Ireland from February 28, 2025, meaning that monthly subscription prices to watch WorldTour cycling will shoot up from £6.99 to £30.99.

Since the folding of GCN+ at the end of 2023, professional cycling has been aired in the UK via Eurosport on television and Discovery+ online, with a £6.99 monthly subscription fee offering access to the former.

