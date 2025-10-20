Herald Sun Tour cancelled once again after latest comeback attempt

Despite the UCI confirming its dates for 2026 only two weeks ago, the Herald Sun Tour will in fact not go ahead next year, after the latest attempt to revive the Australian stage race failed once again.

The organisers of the race announced in April their intention to revive the race, which hasn't been run since 2020, with Scott McGrory and Grace Brown as race directors for the men's and women's races, which were set to be five stages each with equal prize money.

Few details followed that announcement, but things looked positive when the races were included in the UCI calendar that was announced at the start of October. However, the race has now confirmed that it will not go ahead.

"The Herald Sun Tour will now not be held in 2026. A challenged environment for sponsorship and business has made it unviable to stage the tour and to deliver it to the elite, world-class standard required," a statement published in the Herald Sun newspaper read.

"The tour was last staged in 2020 before Covid uncertainty stopped many sporting activities. We would like to thank Visit Victoria, the City of Ballarat and Jayco for providing unwavering support in working with us to revive the event."

After being cancelled due to Covid in 2021 and 2022, the race was set to return in 2023, but that was cancelled. The organisers stated their intentions to return in 2024, but that never happened.

April's announcement looked like the most concrete sign of the race – which first ran in 1952 – returning, but ultimately this latest comeback has gone the same way as previous attempts, with financial hurdles preventing the revival of the race.

Cyclingnews understands that the race was already cancelled when the UCI calendar dates came out, with contractors set to work with the race informed earlier in October.

Organisers have not said if there will be any further attempts to bring back the race in the future.

The international cycling block in Australia in 2026 will now conclude on February 1 with the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race for men and women.