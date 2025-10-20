Herald Sun Tour cancelled once again after latest comeback attempt

By published

Organisers cite "challenged environment for sponsorship and business" as reason for cancellation

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 4: Anthony Giacoppo of Australia and the Bennelong Swisswellness Team leads the peloton over the top of a climb in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, stage 4, 152.1km road race - 5 x 31.1km laps on February 4, 2018 in Kinglake, Victoria, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
The Herald Sun Tour was last held in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the UCI confirming its dates for 2026 only two weeks ago, the Herald Sun Tour will in fact not go ahead next year, after the latest attempt to revive the Australian stage race failed once again.

The organisers of the race announced in April their intention to revive the race, which hasn't been run since 2020, with Scott McGrory and Grace Brown as race directors for the men's and women's races, which were set to be five stages each with equal prize money.

April's announcement looked like the most concrete sign of the race – which first ran in 1952 – returning, but ultimately this latest comeback has gone the same way as previous attempts, with financial hurdles preventing the revival of the race.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


