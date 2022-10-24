2023 Jayco Herald Sun Tour cancelled but set to return in 2024

The winner of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour when it last ran in 2020 was this year's Giro d'Italia victor Jai Hindley

International racing is returning to Australia after the COVID-19 pandemic with the Santos Tour Down Under confirmed for January 2023. However the Jayco Herald Sun Tour organisers confirmed on Monday that their race would not be held in 2023 as other factors hampered the return of the nation's oldest stage race.

The men's race was first held in 1952 and a women's edition was also added in 2018, with the stage-races providing an opportunity for local riders and teams to race against WorldTour professionals who were in Australian for the Santos Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

While other races are returning after the re-opening of borders this year, the men's and women's Herald Sun Tour – last won by Jai Hindley and Lucy Kennedy in 2020 – will be absent for an extra year.

The organisers said in statement that ongoing logistical, planning, timing, and workforce challenges had led to the decision.

“This has not been an easy decision, or easy process to arrive at this point, and as custodians of this historic race we are disappointed that it will not be proceeding in 2023," Jayco Herald Sun Tour Chairman, Tom Salom, said.

The Jayco Herald Sun Tour generally has a stage in Victoria's capital city of Melbourne and winds its way through the state, not only giving domestic riders a rare opportunity to race against top level cyclists but many communities a chance to turn out and watch high level racing on their home roads.



"We thank the government and industry stakeholders for their collective efforts, and we are acutely aware of the importance of this as an event across the state," said Salom.

"Our focus will now turn to the future and planning for the 2024 edition of Australia's oldest stage race which proudly lists Olympians and Grand Tour winners amongst its honour roll."



The Jayco Herald Sun Tour usually rounds out the summer of Australian racing in early February.

The 2023 Australian race calendar will begin with the Bay Crits in Geelong from January 1 to 3, continuing with the Australian National Road Championships from January 7 to 10 and then heading over to South Australia for the men's and women's Tour Down Under from January 14 to 22.

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race will now signal the end of the Australian block of racing, with the Women's WorldTour race on January 28 and the men's WorldTour race on January 29.