Giant extends with Jayco-AlUla, Liv steps in as title sponsor of women's team

Giant has signed on with Jayco-AlUla for another four years, extending its technical partnership with the Australian team through to the end of the 2027 season. Liv will also step into a title sponsorship role at the Women's WorldTour squad, to be known as Liv AlUla Jayco in 2024.

"Their commitment to a further four years gives us a lot of motivation as we strive for more and strengthen in all areas," said Jayco-AlUla general manager Brent Copeland in a statement. "We will continue to work with them to develop the best racing equipment and we have to thank everybody involved for their continued support and belief in us as an organisation.”

The Australian men's and women's team first partnered with Giant Group – the parent company of Giant, Liv and CADEX brands – in 2022 after having spent a year working with Bianchi. Before that the team had a long-running partnership with Scott.

“Their commitment to the sport and our team is unparalleled," said Copeland of Giant. "It has been an honor to work with them for the last two seasons, and we have seen a lift in performances since we started this partnership.”

The addition of Liv as a title sponsor of the women's team comes after Women's WorldTour squad Liv Racing-TeqFind was merged into the Australian team to form one top tier squad – with Mavi García among those added to the team as a result –and one development team to help provide a pathway to the top level.

”To have a structured development pathway in place for any rider is not only an important part of a rider’s career, but is something that we feel is lacking for the women’s peloton in particular," said Copeland at the time the merger was announced.

The core of support for the Australian GreenEdge squad has long been owner Gerry Ryan, with a variety of his businesses having stepped up as title sponsors since the team was formed in 2012. Bolstering the team backing, AlUla was added into the mix as a title sponsor in 2023 before the addition of Liv to the women's squad in 2024.

Both the Women's WorldTour squad and the development squad will operate under the Liv AlUla Jayco name.