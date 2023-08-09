Mavi Garcia signs for Jayco-Alula as Liv Racing becomes development squad
Liv Racing TeqFind to integrate into Australian set-up in 2024
Mavi García will ride for Jayco-Alula next season after signing a two-year contract with the team. The Spanish champion’s current Liv Racing TeqFind squad is set to merge with Jayco-Alula in 2024 and become their development team.
“Mavi is a very exciting addition to the team, she joins us as part of the exciting new project with Liv Cycling and having her come onboard is a very big boost for us,” Jayco-Alula general manager Brent Copeland said in a statement released on Wednesday.
“Having Mavi onboard, I think it can change our approach and how we race going forward with having a real target in the Grand Tours which are becoming more and more demanding each season.”
García has claimed 14 wins as a professional, and she enjoyed a strong 2022 campaign, winning last season’s Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée Ceratizit and placing third overall at the Giro Donne.
Although García claimed a fifth national road title in 2023, she had to settle for seventh at the Giro Donne and she withdrew from the Tour de France Femmes ahead of the final stage.
A strong climber, the 39-year-old is set to lead Jayco-Alula’s Grand Tour challenge next season.
“I'm happy to join the team because from the outside it looks like a very nice atmosphere. I have always thought that it is a great structure, very professional and we had made some attempts before and finally now our paths meet,” García said.
“Every year I have been improving a lot, this year has not been the best for me, but I have also learned many things. I never go backwards, always forwards and above all with enthusiasm. I would like to be able to enjoy the races together in 2024 with the team and I hope that we can create a strong union to achieve victories.”
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
