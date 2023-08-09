Mavi Garcia signs for Jayco-Alula as Liv Racing becomes development squad

Mavi García will ride for Jayco-Alula next season after signing a two-year contract with the team. The Spanish champion’s current Liv Racing TeqFind squad is set to merge with Jayco-Alula in 2024 and become their development team.

“Mavi is a very exciting addition to the team, she joins us as part of the exciting new project with Liv Cycling and having her come onboard is a very big boost for us,” Jayco-Alula general manager Brent Copeland said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Having Mavi onboard, I think it can change our approach and how we race going forward with having a real target in the Grand Tours which are becoming more and more demanding each season.”

García has claimed 14 wins as a professional, and she enjoyed a strong 2022 campaign, winning last season’s Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée Ceratizit and placing third overall at the Giro Donne.

Although García claimed a fifth national road title in 2023, she had to settle for seventh at the Giro Donne and she withdrew from the Tour de France Femmes ahead of the final stage.

A strong climber, the 39-year-old is set to lead Jayco-Alula’s Grand Tour challenge next season.

“I'm happy to join the team because from the outside it looks like a very nice atmosphere. I have always thought that it is a great structure, very professional and we had made some attempts before and finally now our paths meet,” García said.

“Every year I have been improving a lot, this year has not been the best for me, but I have also learned many things. I never go backwards, always forwards and above all with enthusiasm. I would like to be able to enjoy the races together in 2024 with the team and I hope that we can create a strong union to achieve victories.”