Jayco-AlUla add four riders to women's roster to support García

“These four riders symbolise the philosophy we [Team Jayco AlUla increased the size of the women’s WorldTour squad for 2024 with four more riders moving from the merger with Liv Racing-TeqFind, which will see the latter become the development squad.

The Dutch trio of Quinty Ton, Silke Smulders, Jeanne Korevaar will be joined with Swede Caroline Andersson and continue at the top-tier for the Australian outfit.

The Jayco-AlUla roster expansion follows the two-year signing of Spanish champion Mavi García, who raced her eighth pro season with Liv Racing-TeqFind this year, winning the road race championship of Spain for a fifth time and finishing seventh at the Giro Donne.

“These four riders symbolise the philosophy we [Liv Racing-TeqFind and Team Jayco AlUla] share. It’s all about scouting talents at an early stage, enabling them to develop to their maximum potential and ultimately winning races with them,” said Eric van den Boom, now the team manager for Liv Racing-TeqFind and will manage the development programme for Jayco next year.

Both Andersson and Smulders are young talents, both just 22 years old. Andersson said the merger of her former team with Jayco-AlUla provides a positive synergy and she looked forward to continuing to ride with García as well as reconnecting with Ingvild Gåskjenn, who was her teammate for two seasons at Hitec Products.

“At Team Jayco AlUla, I will meet an old acquaintance: Ingvild Gåskjenn. We are very close, so it is nice that our paths cross again. Furthermore, I like the fact that several current teammates are also in the team in 2024. For example, I did a lot of races together with Mavi García. During the season, the teamwork on the race went better and better. Hopefully, that will go even one step better next season,” Andersson said in a team statement.

Ton, who raced with Liv Racing for two years, showed her versatility with a seventh place at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in the spring and top 15 GC finishes at the Simac Ladies Tour this year and The Women’s Tour last year.

Korevaar has been part of the Liv programme for nine seasons and is a valuable veteran for the squad. She has experience in the Classics and stage racing, including a pair of top 10s at the Baloise Ladies Tour last year.

“I have been riding for Liv Racing TeqFind since 2015. I have become familiar with the team and have always felt comfortable here. The team’s philosophy and approach have largely brought me to where I am today. For that reason, I am thrilled to start a new, promising chapter with the team,” Korevaar said.

“I am in favour of everything related to the development of our sport, and this thoughtful, comprehensive plan with a Continental Team for talent development alongside the World Team certainly contributes to that. Women’s cycling has grown considerably in recent years. The top has become stronger, making it harder for talents to move up to the highest level. With the cycling plan, Team Jayco AlUla fills a gap.”