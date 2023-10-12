Dylan Groenewegen and Caleb Ewan combine at Jayco-AIUIa until 2025

Jayco-AIUIa have announced that Dylan Groenewegen’s contract with the squad has been extended by another year to 2025 as the Australian team works to combine the sprinting skills of the Dutchman with new signing Caleb Ewan

Ewan will return to the Australian squad in 2024, after a four-year spell at Lotto-Dstny. However Groenewegen’s contract extension represents a statement confidence.

30-year-old Groenewegen joined his current team in 2022 on a three-season deal, and has taken 13 wins since then, bringing his career total to 69. His biggest victory for Jayco-AIUIa was a Tour de France stage in 2022, and he has racked up a further six victories this year, including a stage of the UAE Tour.

“We have already achieved a lot of special victories together in the last two seasons and the goal for me and the team is to achieve more,” Groenewegen said.

“Winning at the Tour de France is the biggest goal and we managed this in my first year, we went close again this year, so this makes me more motivated for the next two years.”

Jayco-AlUla have Michael Matthews, Simon Yates and Eddie Dunbar as team leaders, with Luke Plapp expected to join the team from Ineos Grenadiers. Groenewegen and Ewan are the team's sprint leaders.

“Dylan is one of the leaders of this team and it is important to keep hold of leaders like himself as we continue to strengthen in every department,” team manager Brent Copeland said.

“We have all learnt a lot in the last two years since Dylan joined us and with this we have grown as an organisation. We have really looked into adding power to the sprint group for next season to assist Dylan further, and we are confident Dylan will enjoy a lot more success with us.”