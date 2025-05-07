Matt White leaves GreenEdge Cycling with immediate effect as Australian team restructures performance group

GreenEdge Cycling, the umbrella organisation that manages the men's Jayco-AlUla and women's Liv-AlUla-Jayco WorldTour teams, has announced an unexpected restructuring of their performance group, with Matt White stepping aside from the organisation with immediate effect.

The team described the shake-up as "marking the close of an extraordinary chapter in the team’s history" but said the restructuring "will position GreenEdge Cycling to meet new challenges and seize fresh opportunities."

GreenEdge Cycling said White "has been a central figure in GreenEdge’s growth and identity since its inception. His passion, leadership, and tactical insight have led to unforgettable successes – Grand Tour stage victories, major one-day race wins, and the continued development of the team’s high-performance programs."

"Matt has been part of our dream from the very beginning, guiding our athletes through some of their greatest moments and helping build a team culture rooted in true values. While it’s time for change, Matt will always remain part of the GreenEdge family," team owner Gerry Ryan said.

51-year-old White raced as a professional between 1998 and 2007, ending his career at the Discovery Channel team. He won three races, including a stage at the 2005 Tour Down Under. White admitted to doping and was suspended for six months in 2013 before returning to the sport with GreenEdge Cycling.

Liv-AlUla-Jayco racer Letizia Paternoster recently wore the leader's jersey for a day at the Vuelta España Femenina for a day, but the team has still to win a race this season.

Jayco-AlUla dominated the Australian national championships, Mauro Schmid won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, and Michael Matthews won the recent Eschborn-Frankfurt race, but the team has struggled to make an impact in other WorldTour races.

There is no immediate indication from GreenEdge Cycling who will replace Matt White as the team's performance director.

"As GreenEdge Cycling competes in its 14th season, the team is embracing innovation, data-driven performance, and talent development. New appointments will be announced in the coming months," the team said.