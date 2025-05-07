Matt White leaves GreenEdge Cycling with immediate effect as Australian team restructures performance group

By published

'While it’s time for change, Matt will always remain part of the GreenEdge family' says team owner Gerry Ryan

Matt White has left the GreenEdge Cycling team
Matt White has left the GreenEdge Cycling team (Image credit: Getty Images)

GreenEdge Cycling, the umbrella organisation that manages the men's Jayco-AlUla and women's Liv-AlUla-Jayco WorldTour teams, has announced an unexpected restructuring of their performance group, with Matt White stepping aside from the organisation with immediate effect. 

The team described the shake-up as "marking the close of an extraordinary chapter in the team’s history" but said the restructuring "will position GreenEdge Cycling to meet new challenges and seize fresh opportunities." 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

