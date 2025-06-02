Recommended reading

'If you keep doing the same thing, you get the same result' - Jayco AlUla owner Gerry Ryan on why he is restructuring his teams without Matt White

An exclusive interview with the Australian team owner and businessman

Gerry Ryan with Mauro Schmid on the podium of the Cadel Evans road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayco AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco team owner Gerry Ryan was at the Giro d'Italia for the last week of the race, as he and team manager Brent Copeland plan for the long-term future. The team restructured their performance staff in a sudden shake-up, with their Director of High Performance and Racing Matt White stepping aside.

Speaking exclusively to Cyclingnews, Ryan said he had decided it was time for change.

