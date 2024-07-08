Geraint Thomas's Pinarello Dogma F at the Tour de France
Will the Ineos captain aim to take a stage win deeper into the race?
Geraint Thomas says he's 95 per cent likely to retire at the end of the 2025 season. He's going out fighting though; having already ridden to third place in the 2024 Giro d'Italia, the 38-year-old now riding his thirteenth Tour de France in support of Ineos Grenadiers team leader Carlos Rodriguez.
Thomas is riding the latest version of the Pinarello Dogma F, a bike that was only launched in June and which we got to ride in the Dolomites for our first ride review.
Pinarello has improved the bike's aerodynamics. It's also been progressively shaving away at its weight. We weren't allowed to weigh Thomas's bike, but his mechanics claimed it tipped the scales at 7.2kg.
At launch, Pinarello claimed a weight of 6.77kg for a size 53 bike with Dura-Ace and 1,350g Princeton Carbonworks wheels. Shimano says its Dura-Ace C50 tubeless wheels weigh 1,461g a set, which is what the Ineos Grenadiers race on - in various rim depth options. Add in 238g for Thomas's Dura-Ace SPD-SL pedals and that figure might just be possible, although Thomas rides a size 56 bike rather than a 53.
We have more Tour de France pro bike checks on the way, but for now, why not enjoy Mathieu van der Poel's Canyon Aeroad or Tadej Pogacar's Colnago.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.