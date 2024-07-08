Geraint Thomas's Pinarello Dogma F at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas says he's 95 per cent likely to retire at the end of the 2025 season. He's going out fighting though; having already ridden to third place in the 2024 Giro d'Italia, the 38-year-old now riding his thirteenth Tour de France in support of Ineos Grenadiers team leader Carlos Rodriguez.

Thomas is riding the latest version of the Pinarello Dogma F, a bike that was only launched in June and which we got to ride in the Dolomites for our first ride review.

Pinarello has improved the bike's aerodynamics. It's also been progressively shaving away at its weight. We weren't allowed to weigh Thomas's bike, but his mechanics claimed it tipped the scales at 7.2kg.

At launch, Pinarello claimed a weight of 6.77kg for a size 53 bike with Dura-Ace and 1,350g Princeton Carbonworks wheels. Shimano says its Dura-Ace C50 tubeless wheels weigh 1,461g a set, which is what the Ineos Grenadiers race on - in various rim depth options. Add in 238g for Thomas's Dura-Ace SPD-SL pedals and that figure might just be possible, although Thomas rides a size 56 bike rather than a 53.

The 2024 update of the Dogma F sees the thru-axle fully enclosed by the bike's fork flaps to improve airflow and the fork blades thinned down (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The Most Talon Ultra Light bar/stem is equipped with a neat 3D printed composite out-front mount for Thomas's Garmin Edge 840 cycling computer that we'd guess is more aero than a standard mount (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Thomas was a long-time Fizik saddle user, but the team has now switched to Prologo. Thomas sits on a Prologo Nago R4 PAS in 137mm width. Prologo claims a 139g weight for the carbon-railed saddle (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

51g Elite Fly bottles and 17g Leggero Carbon cages are shielded from the wind by the shape of the Dogma F's downtube (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

While pros' chainrings seem to be getting ever-larger, Thomas is using the common amongst pro riders 54/40t rings on his Dura-Ace power meter crankset (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Thomas is riding pretty standard 172.5mm cranks on his power meter-equipped Shimano Dura-Ace crankset (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Thomas runs Shimano Dura-Ace pedals on the bike's all-Dura-Ace build. These look to be the standard length axle width option (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Another view of Thomas's Shimano Dura-Ace power meter crankset and the front half of his drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The Dura-Ace rear mech sits on a Direct Mount hanger, which Shimano claims improves shifting accuracy over a standard mech hanger by removing the B-Link between the two (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Concrete proof of the Welshman's wider tyres, with the 28mm Contis stretching out to 29.9mm on the Shimano Dura-Ace C50 rims (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

As the weight of the Dogma and the Dura-Ace wheels have steadily decreased over the years, Ineos seems to have ceased its former dalliance with the Lightweight wheels brand (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Thomas is running the wider ratio 11-34t Shimano Dura-Ace 12-speed cassette with a claimed 253g weight and six titanium and six steel sprockets (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The team has been riding Conti tyres since its launch as Team Sky. We think these are the TDF limited edition tyres with stealthy logo's (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

As with rim brakes, Ineos was a long-time holdout against tubeless tyres, but the last few seasons have seen the team switch to tubeless tyres in its Dura-Ace wheels (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A Welsh dragon flag for Thomas on his Pinarello Dogma F at the Tour (Image credit: Josh Croxton)