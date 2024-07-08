Geraint Thomas's Pinarello Dogma F at the Tour de France

By
published

Will the Ineos captain aim to take a stage win deeper into the race?

Geraint Thomas's Pinarello name sticker
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Geraint Thomas says he's 95 per cent likely to retire at the end of the 2025 season. He's going out fighting though; having already ridden to third place in the 2024 Giro d'Italia, the 38-year-old now riding his thirteenth Tour de France in support of Ineos Grenadiers team leader Carlos Rodriguez.

Thomas is riding the latest version of the Pinarello Dogma F, a bike that was only launched in June and which we got to ride in the Dolomites for our first ride review

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 