Recommended reading

'I need a big week now, that's the only problem' – Geraint Thomas working towards Tour de France after Suisse abandon

By published

Welshman not yet officially selected for final Tour but optimistic of chances

SION, SWITZERLAND - MAY 03: Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to the 78th Tour De Romandie 2025, Stage 4 a 128.3km stage from Sion to Thyon 2000 (2091m) / #UCIWT / on May 03, 2025 in Sion, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas is still on track for and expecting to start his final Tour de France next week, with no lasting problems for a crash that took him out of the Tour de Suisse six days ago.

The Welshman crashed on stage 3 in Switzerland, and battled on to finish the stage, but didn't start the next day, on advice of his team doctors with the Tour de France on the horizon.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.